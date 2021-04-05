Exhuming the grave of a girl to prove that she was infected with Corona!

The security services in Damascus did not find a solution except to extract a girl from her grave a few days after she was buried, to prove that she was infected with Corona. In the details, the Syrian Ministry of Interior said on its Facebook account that it had received a report about the death of a young woman (28 years) affected by the emerging virus, in the village of Dimas in Damascus countryside, and after examination it was found that she was not infected, but her 3 brothers killed her and buried her, claiming that. They confessed that they beat her on the head before deciding to kill her with the gun of their deceased father, and bury her in the family cemetery, citing family disputes over inheritance that prompted them to get rid of her. The case papers were referred to the court for premeditated murder.