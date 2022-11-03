EP Thursday, November 3, 2022, 01:14



The brotherhood of the Macarena has exhumed this Wednesday night the mortal remains of the coup leader General Gonzalo Queipo de Llano and the war auditor Francisco Bohórquez Vecina from the temple of the entity, thanks to the requirement that the central government had formulated for the recent reform of the Democratic Memory Law.

As ‘ABC’ has advanced, during the night of this past Wednesday the relatives of the aforementioned coup soldiers would have accessed the interior of the temple, on the outskirts of which it is possible to hear the pounding of works inside; and after 11:00 p.m., the first hearse left the basilica, under the coverage of numerous photojournalists and journalists who had come on account of the situation.

The Secretary of State for Democratic Memory, Fernando Martínez López, had already explained that after his department sent a letter to the brotherhood with the aforementioned request, he had a telephone conversation with Macarena’s older brother, José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, who according to his words showed his “total harmony” with the letter, which required the exhumation and subsequent transfer of the remains of Gonzalo Queipo de Llano y Sierra and war auditor Francisco Bohórquez Vecina from the entity’s temple.

And it is that article 38.3 of the new Law of Democratic Memory stipulates that “the mortal remains of leaders of the military coup of 1936 may not be or remain buried in a pre-eminent place of public access, other than a cemetery, which may favor the realization of public acts of exaltation, exaltation or commemoration of the human rights violations committed during the War or the Dictatorship”.

The new law



Moreover, article 35.5 directly states that “when the elements contrary to democratic memory are located in buildings of a private or religious nature, but with projection to a public space or use, the persons or institutions that own or own them must remove them. or remove them.

The aforementioned state letter was issued after the older brother of the Macarena, José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, stated before the reform of the state Law of Democratic Memory that his entity was “waiting to be told what to do”; considering that the entity should not make a “decision” of its own since its brothers were “divided” on the matter and urging the Government to “arbitrate” a decree to resolve the situation.

On the matter, let us remember, weighs the plenary agreement approved by the City Council of Seville in July 2016, with the abstention of Cs and the contrary vote of the PP, demanding precisely that the temple of the brotherhood of the Macarena stop hosting said tomb, given the role of the aforementioned soldier in the executions perpetrated in the city after the 1936 coup d’état.

Thanks to said plenary agreement, the Consistory notified the brotherhood of the Macarena and the Archdiocese of Seville about the content of the state and regional laws of historical memory and the obligations that derive from them for individuals and private organizations.

The regional law



In parallel, let us remember that by virtue of the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory of Andalusia and its decree on symbols and acts contrary to it, the Board announced in July 2018 the creation of a committee in charge of issuing a “binding” opinion on the tomb of Gonzalo Queipo de Llano and other “elements contrary to historical memory that had not been voluntarily removed or eliminated by their owners.”

But in the previous regional legislature, the Andalusian Government of the PP insisted that in order to solve the case of the tomb of Queipo de Llano, a regulatory development of the current Andalusian Law of Historical and Democratic Memory would still be necessary.

In parallel, the socialist government of the Seville City Council clarified that there were “blatant differences” between the exhumation of the remains of the dictator Francisco Franco from the Valley of the Fallen and the demand that the basilica of La Macarena stop hosting the tomb of Queipo de Plain, because the Valley of the Fallen is a public space and the basilica a “private place for public use.”