Liliana Resinovich's husband breaks the silence after the news of the exhumation of his wife's body: “I want the truth too”

After the news of the exhumation of the body of Liliana Resinovich, her husband Sebastiano Visintin speaks. The judge ruled that new medical tests will have to be carried out on the woman, to clarify 25 unclear points of the trial.

The case of Liliana Resinovich remained shrouded in mystery. The 63-year-old was found lifeless months after she went missing. The investigations have never identified useful elements that could confirm an extreme gesture on her part or a possible crime. The purpose of the new autopsy is to trace the date of death.

Sebastiano wanted to comment on the decision, underlining that he was not opposed because he wants to know the truth. Despite it's not easy for him:

Knowing that after two years your wife will end up on a table again is terrible. Even though we had been talking about this exhumation of Liliana for a long time with my consultant, it is a pain that cannot be described. I had only asked to be able to cremate her only after they had done everything necessary on Liliana's body.

These are the words that the man spoke into the microphones of Afternoon Five. He was prepared and said he was calm, but he would like Liliana found peace.

However, the woman's brother never believed her husband's words and always did opposed his request for cremation. He is convinced that Sebastiano knows something about his sister's disappearance. Liliana had a relationship with another man, Claudio Sterpin. This one came forward after her disappearance, telling everything. They should have run away together and started a new life. The husband never believed the man's words, while his brother did.