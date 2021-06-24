Exhibitions Tove Jansson’s exhibition rose in poor North London: “She was an antifascist and now very topical”

London

In London opened in June new Tove Jansson exhibition, but now we are far from the cool-style museum halls of the city center.

A new exhibition has been erected at Walthamstow in North London, one of the poorest areas of the metropolis. About half of the children in the area live in relative poverty.

The local Ilona, ​​however, is in Walthamstow Wetlands, as much as 211 acres of nature reserve. It is one of the largest protected urban wetlands in Europe. During the pandemic, it has also served as a lifeline and getaway for a densely populated neighborhood.

It was there, at the edge of urban nature, that the first section opened The Woman Who Fell In Love With An Island –from the exhibition.

“There is a touch of Finland and Tove Jansson Island in the landscapes of the local water area,” says Alison Williams, one of the curators of the exhibition.

Tove Jansson curators Alison Williams (left) and Mhairi Muncaster in the old machine hall.

The first batch of tickets to the show was sold out right away, which could have been helped by The Observer’s extensive advance article About Jansson and the show.

To the old The exhibition, built in a high machine hall, presents Jansson through Finnish nature. Of particular interest is Jansson and this artist life partner Tuulikki Pietilän life on the island of Klovharu.

The Moomins have not been completely forgotten either, although they now have the role of a throwing product.

“We had to get something small about moomins, because so many people know moomins in the first place,” says another curator of the exhibition. Mhairi Muncaster.

Families with children get into nature on a Moomin trail, along which they come across familiar characters.

Moomin characters peek out of their boat on the Moomin trail in the nature reserve.

Exhibition the name comes from Jansson’s own attention. With an English author DH Lawrencella is a short story about a man who loves islands. “What about the woman who fell in love with the island?” Jansson wrote in his letter in the 1960s.

According to the curators, Jansson (1914–2001) is now a very current artist in Britain in many ways.

Tovemovie received premiered At the British Film Institute (BFI) online festival in March. BFI Flare highlights film production related to sexual and gender minorities.

At the same time, the pandemic has increased people’s longing for nature in London, with a population of around nine million. The idea of ​​a woman building a house on her own island now appeals to many.

“And the moomins had a special relationship with nature,” says Williams.

Moomins also provide a model for how to cope with various disasters.

Moomin character on a nature trail.

Equally Jansson’s strong personality and independent thinking are topical.

“He was an antifascist and now very topical. He also lived his own life at a time when homosexuality was forbidden by law. ”

In addition, the presentation of works and careers by female artists is now a big trend in Britain as well. Museums and galleries highlight names that have been overshadowed by male artists in previous decades – and centuries.

Tove Jansson has met in London before. In late 2016, the Southbank Center opened a large The adventures of the Moomin Valley –experience exhibition.

Two years ago, the Royal Academy of Arts in London was also seen receiving a lot of media publicity Helene Schjerfbeck –show.

North London The second part of the Tove Jansson exhibition will open next year. The exact date is not yet known, as much depends on the pandemic and interest rate restrictions.

The interior of the first part of the Tove Jansson exhibition is built in an old machine hall.

The second part presents Jansson’s personal objects, art, photographs and archive material at the William Morris Gallery near the nature reserve.

Originally, this exhibition was supposed to open as early as this year. However, due to strict interest rate restrictions in England, it was not yet worth setting it up.

“The long loan period for the items would have become too expensive,” Muncaster says.

William Morris (1834–1896) was a versatile English artist and writer, known today especially for his nature-themed textile art. His patterns live on wallpapers and fabrics.

Curators had time to get to know Tove Jansson’s life’s work and residences in Finland just before the pandemic interrupted travel. Collaboration has been made with Jansson’s rightholders, such as her niece Sophia Jansson with.

Sophia Jansson has also read that the exhibition includes an audio part Shinessay, which can be listened to by visitors other than the London exhibition.

The soundscape for the exhibition has been created by the composer Erland Cooper. The recordings of Klovharu Island have been made Kirsi Ihalainen.

Both the curator’s background brings its own spice to the exhibition, which focuses on nature and life on the island.

Muncaster is from the Isle of Skye in Scotland, famous for its stunning scenery. Skye belongs to the Inner Hebrides archipelago.

“There is a lot of the same kind of drought in Finnish and British humor,” says Muncaster.

Williams has its roots on the island of Achill on the west coast of Ireland, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean: “Nowhere is the wind blowing as fresh.”

Williams, on the other hand, finds similarities between Finns and Irish. My best friend is also a Finn.