Exhibitions | The red color was such a sin that the kurts dyed it black to hide it

Seinäjoki

Really what seems to be local can be very global.

This thought comes up all the time of Sigrid Holmwood in the exhibition Blue wood, black iron Seinäjoki Art Hall.

Swedish-British Sigrid Holmwood (b. 1978) has extensively researched the historical connections of dye plants to industrialization and colonialism, for example, and she is also interested in peasant culture.

Holmwood was discovered by a curator at the Juxtapose art fair in Aarhus, Denmark Sanna Karimäki-Nuutinen and produced the show Pii Anttila. Holmwood got to know the South Pohja museums a year ago in the summer and was especially interested in the colorful national costumes – as well as one less colorful one: the blue-black costume of the körtti with a headscarf.

Sigrid Holmwood: Körttinaise (2023). The material of the piece is calico fabric dyed with bluewood and iron, i.e. thin and dense cotton fabric. The name of the calico fabric comes from the Indian city of Kalikut, where the type of fabric originates. In India, the name of the city is Kozhikode.

In Körttiness black is “the color of guilt and remorse, as well as sorrow and death,” says the website of the Revival Association Card dictionary. There is no definition for blue, but even more so for red: In the early days of revivalism, red was shunned because it was a very expensive and Korean color and also the color of Christ’s mockery. Since then, “it was quite delayed in awakening, also for political reasons”. And red is also the color of sin.

Red has even been dyed to hide in the körtti’s clothing, says the art curator Elina Teitti Seinäjoki Art Hall. Several fabrics dyed by Holmwood hang in the exhibition space, where the red gradually changes to black.

(It should be mentioned at this point that the actual kortti suit has fallen out of use a long time ago, and the revival movement is no longer associated with color coding like it used to be.)

Red color was obtained from crape root, which was produced in Europe. Blue and black, on the other hand, were far more imported. This is ironic in a way, because far-right nationalist movements use these very colors as their symbols, right down to the name. In Finland, a party called Sinimusta liike was registered in the party register a year ago in the summer.

Sigrid Holmwood: Luis May Kun ofrenda, a home altar associated with Mayan blue. Around the 6th to 7th centuries, the Mayans of Mexico developed the wonderful turquoise and a sacred dye made from indigo and clay. The color was used in early Christian art in the 16th century, but later disappeared. Visual artist Luis Manuel May Ku (b. 1975) has returned Mayan blue to his people, and Holmwood has dedicated his work painted in Mayan blue to him.

Culturally historically viewed blue and black tell not only about early global connections but also about the slave trade and violence. In order to obtain, for example, the indigo needed to dye blue, during the British rule, Indian farm workers were forced to grow indigo instead of food and they got into fatal debts, the exhibition says. Indigo also caused bad skin diseases.

Efforts were then made to replace indigo with domestic morsingo, the use of which has recently been revived in Finland, such as for example In the recent exhibition at the Design Museum was told.

“ Demand for the pious color black exploded at the beginning of the 19th century, customs statistics show.

The bluewood that gave the exhibition its name refers to Mexico, the Yucatan. Bluewood from there (Haematoxylum campechianum) is the source of purple and black: heartwood combined with alum produces a deep red, and iron produces black. The wood was the most valuable and the Europeans excelled themselves by cutting bluewood forests one after another. Bluewood, also known as kampetsepuu, was later cultivated in the Caribbean, with the help of slaves and cheaper.

Pious demand for the considered black color exploded in the early 1800s, according to customs statistics researched by Holmwood. According to the customs payment registers of Juutinrauma, between the years 1800 and 1857, 48,777 bluewood shipments were recorded in the Baltic Sea area, while before 1800 there had been exactly one. Holmwood associates this black color with fashion, i.e. how it showed piety.

And from iron, you can easily get to Seinäjoki’s own history as well, because it had a strong influence on the development of the city of Abraham Falander Östermyra ironworks founded in 1789. It later operated in the area known for the Törnävä mansion and even later for the Provinssi festival. The Östermyra manor also has its own link to the current premises of the Seinäjoki art gallery in the Kaleva barn.

At the beginning of the 19th century, during the last days of Swedish rule, Finnish wrought iron production was 3–4 percent of the total production of the kingdom. Baltic iron had a reputation for quality iron, and the British used bars called travel iron as currency when buying slaves from West Africa. The exhibition also includes works on traveling iron.

Sigrid Holmwood has used pirate and knot themes in her fabrics dyed with vegetable dyes. The subject of the black and white fabric in the background is so-called traveling irons.

In the bright Vintti showroom the fabrics hanging from the ceiling to the floor also have a pirate theme and knot and rope motifs. The exhibition refers to a Swede Olaus Magnus to the book History of the Nordic peoples (1555). In it, Magnus writes about Finnish magicians who sold knotted ropes to sailors.

The untying of knots had magical meanings: one untied knot promised mild winds, the untying of another knotter, and the third became a storm. Holmwood interprets that the Swedes associated the inhabitants of eastern Finland with witchcraft and magic.

The pirates have also got a prominent place in the imaginary national costume made by Holmwood, which is put on the mannequin standing at the back of the hall.

Blue wood, black iron at Seinäjoki Art Hall until November 18.

General view of the Blue wood, black iron exhibition on display in the Vintti space of Seinäjoki art hall.