Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Exhibitions | The National Museum dug out Ukrainian textiles from its collections for a pop-up exhibition

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Exhibitions | The National Museum dug out Ukrainian textiles from its collections for a pop-up exhibition

The international museum day celebrated on Thursday is also a celebration of Ukrainian shirts.

The National Museum of Finland the collections include a number of textiles and clothing from the region of present-day Ukraine. A pop-up exhibition compiled from them Vyshyvanka and the power of Ukrainian handicrafts opens on Thursday, May 18. At that time, not only International Museum Day is celebrated, but also Vyshyvanka Day.

Vyshuvanka is a traditional shirt decorated with embroidery. Vyshyvanka day is celebrated in Ukraine and in more than a hundred countries around the world every year on the third Thursday of May, according to the National Museum’s website. The tradition started in Ukraine in 2006 at the initiative of students, it became an official holiday in 2015 and has since been adopted by numerous communities and institutions in Ukraine and internationally.

A woman’s shirt received from a Ukrainian refugee. Picture: Museum Agency

The opening weekend of the exhibition during the middle hall of the museum, an installation made of shirts is on display, to which dozens of Ukrainians living in Finland have lent their shirts and participated in setting up the installation. It is implemented with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine.

See also  The world's largest crypto exchange receives millions from the Dutch Central Bank

Based on preliminary information, many objects tell interesting stories. The Museum Agency’s collections include, for example, an apron by a Ukrainian nanny “Njanja” Zamoskaja did to the Helsinki native For Klaudia Kiseleff. Zamoskaja worked in the families of a family of businessmen with a Russian background for more than 70 years.

Ukrainian nanny “njanja” Zamoskaja worked in the families of the Kiseleff family for more than 70 years. She made this Ukrainian-inspired apron for Klaudia, the daughter of the Kiseleff family. Picture: Museum Agency

Regional variations in embroidery decoration, techniques and use of colors can be seen in the shirts and other textiles coming to the exhibition, such as tablecloths and aprons. Floral and plant motifs are popular in some parts of Ukraine, while geometric patterns, which often have symbolic meanings, are popular in others. In addition, there is Maryna Sokolenko dressed up Barbie dolls inspired by Ukrainian musical, literary and Cossack traditions.

See also  Weather The winter storm brings with it a lot of snow, weather warnings both on land and at sea

The National Museum of Finland has cooperated with Ukrainians living in Finland and the Embassy of Ukraine, for example, in the implementation of children’s summer camps in 2022. The National Museum has also sent materials used for the protection and conservation of objects to Ukraine.

The idea of ​​presenting Ukrainian objects in the national collections arose soon after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The exhibition of Ukrainian handicrafts is on display at the National Museum until October 15.

Ukrainian shirt from the beginning of the 20th century. Dense decoration made with golden yellow cross, stitch and front stitches was typical for the regions of Polesia and Podolia, for example. Picture: Museum Agency

#Exhibitions #National #Museum #dug #Ukrainian #textiles #collections #popup #exhibition

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed issues a decision to reconfigure the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation headed by Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed

Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed issues a decision to reconfigure the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation headed by Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result