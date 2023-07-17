Exhibitions | Stop töhryille crippled Finnish graffiti art, says graffiti artist Marko Saarelainen

On July 12, an exhibition opened at the Pasila City Art Center, focusing on the most central elements of graffiti art: letters and writing.

Them you can see in underpasses, bridges over highways, abandoned houses and on walls erected especially for them: thick, squiggly letters, whose words you can’t quite make out. The authors paint their own signature from year to decade, varying the color scale and font style.

An exhibition organized by Helsinki Urban Art opened in Itä-Pasila on July 12, focusing on the most central elements of graffiti art: letters and writing. The exhibition includes a total of twenty artists, who have been picked up by browsing graffiti visible in the street scene and from social media.

One of them is a Helsinki resident known by the stage name “Acton”. Marko Saarelainenwho started doing graffiti in 1990. The exhibition shows his black and white works that are a few years old Another Brick in The Wall, pt.1which takes its name from Pink Floyd’s rock classic.

Acton: Another Brick in the Wall, pt. 1

“Music has a really strong influence on my works,” Saarelainen says on the phone. From the beginning, he has received inspiration for his works especially from heavy metal, which can be seen in Saarelainen’s often black and white works.

At the moment, however, Saarelainen paints with yellow and blue.

Graffiti works rarely take a stand, but the Russian attack on Ukraine shocked Saarelais, who calls himself a pacifist, so much that he wanted to bring it out in his art as well. He is surprised how few artists in Finland have taken a stand on the situation in Ukraine at all – Kaj Stenvallia except for.

Acton-name Saarelainen has been painting repeatedly for 33 years. He understands that graffiti works may look monotonous to an outsider’s eyes, when the variations are mainly tonal differences in the shapes and colors of the letters.

“I tell my children that dad has only learned five letters,” Saarelainen says and laughs. He finds motivation in the form language of letters.

People don’t always understand graffiti. However, they are a low-threshold art form, Saarelainen points out. There are different styles, schools of thought and vocabulary, but you can get started without one – both as a viewer and as a creator. Saarelainen has toured, among other things, in schools teaching the formal language of graffiti.

“Graffiti literacy develops quickly,” he says.

The exhibition features graffiti works by twenty artists of different ages.

The exhibition, which opened in the Pasila city art center, includes artists from several different generations, which offers the viewer a broad insight into the world of graffiti. Saarelainen says that he was happy when he noticed several names in the crowd that were previously unknown to him.

In the works of other authors, he looks at the shape of the letters and a certain recognisability.

“I grew up with the Nordic graffiti style of the 1990s, so it speaks to me the most.”

According to Saarelainen’s experience, street art is appreciated in Finland mainly when it is a mural of cute animals or funny clowns.

“Graffiti, on the other hand, is looked down upon and laughed at.”

The graffiti exhibition is on display at the Pasila City Art Center until mid-August.

Marko The islander has three children, and they are one of the reasons why he has not painted in unauthorized places for 22 years. It is also no longer important to him as an artist what he paints on – what he paints is more important. The workroom offers a good framework for this.

“Painting without permission no longer brought me anything new,” says Saarelainen. “However, I’m not a reformed graffiti painter, and I don’t see illegal paintings as a problem.”

“Advertisements are much worse for my eyes,” he blurts out.

The Helsinki city council’s Stop töhryille campaign crippled the Finnish graffiti scene for a long time, Saarelainen points out. The project maintained zero tolerance for street art for ten years, from 1998 to 2008. Not even official positions were offered to graffiti painters.

Partly because of that, Saarelainen also took a break from doing graffiti for several years.

In addition to the authors, the project also affected how differently graffiti is still viewed in Finland compared to a large part of the rest of Europe. Saarelainen has participated in several international events in the field and toured to get to know graffiti artists in different countries.

“The bitterness towards the Stop töhryille project has only grown when I’ve seen what it has blocked from us,” says Saarelainen. “What if it didn’t exist, what could we have then?”

ACTON • BARK • CHARLES LIQUOR • CROK • DEOS • EORE • GNARLY GNARL • LOOP • MION • NADE • OSEK • BALL • PUNISH • RAY52 • RIVES • ROUND • ROSK • SMAK • WALT • ZEK 12.7–19.8. Pasila City Art Center, Opastinsilta 6 Ab (upper level).

