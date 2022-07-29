Exhibitions | Mansions, glass art and vacations – HS collected ten turps for the end of summer’s exhibition offer in different parts of Finland

The summer exhibition of many cultural sites with natural beauty continues in August.

Most of the summer exhibitions will continue as summer ends in August. Below are tips from the culture department about the abundant supply.

Touko Hujanen’s photographs of Finns on vacation

Photo exhibition Holiday people presented by the award-winning photojournalist Touko Hujanen (b. 1986) pictures. In the exhibition, we take a peek into the lives of the vacationing Finnish people and, among other things, enter a mysterious troll forest, drive a Lada 1,200 circles in a field and go to a hometown party.

Workers’ Museum Werstas (Väinö Linnan aukio 8, Tampere), 28.8. until, Tue–Sun 11–18.

In the halls of the Lauko manor, you can find, among other things, skull-themed paintings by Marjatta Tapiola.

Contemporary art by famous artists in a mansion milieu

I’ll take a break the historical manor houses works by well-known contemporary artists. The baroque halls of the main building are presented Marjatta Tapiolan skull-themed paintings and on the Gallery floor Kauko Lehtinen works. Heikki Marilan The works dealing with the history of Finland are on display in Viljamakasiin. They are also included I met Koko, Viljami Heinonen and Moosa Myllykangas.

Lauko Manor (Vesilahti), exhibition until 28 August Tue–Sun 12–18.

Toomas Kuusingi’s (b. 1976) handprint in Haihatus’ Estomania 3 exhibition.

Estonian-Finnish mania in Haihatus

Art Institute Haihatus Joutsassa has assembled an Estonian-Finnish Estomania 3 event. Conveners of the exhibition Johanna Sipilä, Panu Ollikais and the leader of Haihatus Risto from Puuru combines years of life as an artist in Tallinn and the contacts established there with the Estonian art world.

Estomania 3 is a multi-vocal group exhibition with accompanying events. It includes, among other things Erik Alaloogan singing sculptures, Estonia’s representative at the Venice Biennale By Bita Razavi renovation experiences in Estonia, Noolegrupp’s conceptual irony, Veiko Õunpuu movies as well Jussi Kiven underwater research tourism in Estonia.

Haihatus (Jousitie 68–70, Joutsa) 7.8. until Wed–Sun 11–18 and the rest of August weekends Sat–Sun 11–18.

General view of the second floor of the Virtuoso of Materials exhibition, which presents the work of Heikki Orvola, in the Finnish Glass Museum.

A big exhibition of the master of glass art at the Finnish Glass Museum

in the Glass Museum of Finland opened in May Heikki Orvolan (b. 1943) exhibition A virtuoso of materials presents the artist’s production for the first time in such an extensive manner. In addition to glass, there are ceramics, textiles, fabrics designed for Marimekko, enamel objects… One of Orvola’s most famous objects is the Kivi candle lantern found in countless Finnish homes.

Curated from the collections of museums and private collectors, the exhibition continues until October.

Finnish Museum of Glass (Tehtaankatu 23, Riihimäki), until 23 October, Tue–Sun 10am–6pm.

In addition to Laila Pullinen’s sculptures, her drawings are on display at Nissbacka manor.

Laila Pullinen’s dance-themed works in Nissbacka

Exhibition ensemble Pas assemblé – the continuous movement of the dance collects dance-themed works produced by Laila Pullinen from the 1960s to the 2010s. The exhibition in the Ateljee gallery also presents drawings and sculptures from the 1980s around the prize sculptures designed by Pullinen for the Helsinki International Ballet Competition.

Nissbacka manor, Sotungintie 4, Vantaa. 28.8. until Thu–Sun 11–17.

Pekka Halonen: The laundry is drying (1910), detail.

Artist life in Halosenniemi for 120 years

Artist Pekka Halonen (1865–1933) this year marks 120 years since the home was completed. Along with Pekka Halonen’s paintings, the exhibition brings out the house’s abundant original furnishings and tells about life in the artist’s home in many ways.

Halosenniemi (Halosenniementie 4–6, Tuusula), 28.8. until, Mon-Sun 10am–5pm.

Eliya Zweygberg: Canis Lupus (2020, metal mesh) is on display at the Wiurila manor exhibition.

At the Wiurila manor, we are thinking about the traces of yesterday

For the ninth time the organized Wiurila summer art event reflects on three thematic entities: Human – animal – living space; Environment – space – experience; Sublimeness – Ordinariness. Works by 33 artists from different parts of Finland are on display.

In several works, a change in the image of a person can be seen, which can be thought about By CL Engel in the historical premises and surroundings of the designed Wiurila manor.

The exhibition has been curated Satu-Maaria Mäkipuro, Jaana Saario and Johanna Sarparanta.

Wiurila summer (Viurilantie 126, Halikko) 28.8. until Mon–Sun from 11 am to 6 pm.

Ruud van Empel spends a lot of time creating his illusions, even months for one image. – Pictured is a photograph of World #7.

The VB photo center in Kuopio presents Dutch illusions

Dutch artist Ruud van Empel (b. 1958) creates in his exhibition Illusions of Reality worlds where nothing is quite what it seems. Van Empel is a pioneer of digital photography, whose strangely beautiful works are assembled from hundreds of separately photographed “objects”.

VB Photo Center (Kuninkaankatiu 14–16, Kuopio), 2.10. until, Mon–Fri 12–18, Sat–Sun 10–16.

Jan Neva’s work Window is on display at Taidekeskus Salmela.

Art Center Salmela is a cornucopia

Pine ridge Taidekeskus Salmela serves contemporary art in the familiar style and favors young artists whose works meet the art of the 20th century modernists. This summer, the participants include, among others Jan Neva (b. 1974), Asta Caplan (b. 1982) Kaisamaija Hermit (b. 1996) and Juliana Hyrri (b. 1989).

In the landscapes of Savo, the contemporary art of the 21st century meets the modernism of the 20th century. Klassikkokaarti is represented by, among others Tuulikki Pietilä (1917–2009), Ukri Merikanto (b. 1950–2010) and, Esa Riippa (b. 1947).

Taidekeskus Salmela (Mäntyharjuntie 25, Mäntyharju) 14.8. until daily 11–18.

Vilho Lampi: Self-portrait, 1929, oil painting on plywood.

Vilho Lamme’s traditions and Kaija Hinkula’s contemporary painting in Oulu

In the Oulu Art Museum is still on display until August Vilho Lammen (1898–1936) retrospective Strong breadth. The exhibition presenting Lammi’s central production from the 1920s and 1930s has been expanded with augmented reality methods.

Kaija Hinkula’s (b. 1984) work is “expanded painting”, where two-dimensional painting spreads out into a spatial experience and approaches sculpture and space-time art. Hinkulan Play– the exhibition continues until September.

Oulu Art Museum (Kasarmintie 9), Vilho Lampi 28.8. until, Kaija Hinkula 11.9. until, Tue–Sun 10–18.