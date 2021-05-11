Exhibitions Kaija Saariaho and Raija Malka combine music and visual art in Amos Rex’s exhibition: “All the structures are big, but they have eaten the reduction pill”

“When I get the work is completed, it stays in my mind until I hear it acoustically and validate it, ”says the composer Kaija Saariaho.

“In that sense, it’s just after the birth of a child. That’s when the work begins to live its own life. And when that happens, I free up new space in my mind and always sprout something out of it. And now that there has been no opportunity to do so, I have carried these works in my mind. ”