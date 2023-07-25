Ahen Otto von Sachsen, who was already called “magnus”, “the great”, returned from Italy to his kingdom north of the Alps in the summer of 972, he was at the peak of his power. In Rome he had married his son of the same name, who had ruled as co-emperor for four years, to a Byzantine princess and pushed through the elevation of the border metropolis of Magdeburg to an archbishopric. Southern Italy was pacified, Burgundy was secured for the empire, Danes, Slavs and Hungarians no longer dared to plunder.

In Ingelheim am Rhein, Otto settled the succession of the important bishopric of Augsburg in September, he wintered in Frankfurt am Main, and at Easter he held a court day in Quedlinburg, which was attended by envoys from all over Europe, including Byzantium and Muslim Spain. The Emperor then traveled via Merseburg to his Palatinate in Memleben on the Unstrut. Otto arrived there on May 6, 973; one day later, “the lord of the western world”, as Leopold von Ranke calls him, fell ill with a fever and died.

Traits of a Fairy Tale King

Almost nine hundred years later, the painter Moritz von Schwind, then a professor at the Munich Academy, designed a history painting of the Quedlinburg court day for his employer Maximilian II Joseph of Bavaria. On Schwind’s oil sketch from 1850, as on Titian’s Assunta from the Frari Church, the events are divided into two separate levels: above, the emperor with his family in front of Archangel Michael’s banner of victory from the battle on the Lechfeld, below, a boy with a laurel wreath between picturesque figures with helmets, hoods and braids.

A warrior with a golden headband holds a crown, another a goblet, a merchant with a red hat brings an ermine skin. Otto himself bears the features of a fairy tale king with a bushy beard and wavy hair. The painting was never executed; otherwise it would today be considered a major work of German late romanticism.



The ambassadors from Europe are waiting below: Moritz von Schwind’s oil study from 1850 on Otto’s court day in Quedlinburg

:



Image: Cultural History Museum Magdeburg



Schwind’s “Hoftag” is one of the artistically most important exhibits – and one of the most ambiguous – in the exhibition set up by the Kulturhistorisches Museum Magdeburg to mark the 150th anniversary of Otto the Great’s death. Because Schwind’s painting does not give a clear answer to the question of the exhibition “What deeds become pictures?”. The deeds it is about are hidden in the picture, more precisely: in the people who populate it.







There is, on the one hand, the military reorganization of Central and Southern Europe, symbolized in the guests (and gestures) of the court day in the lower part of the picture; and on the other hand the founding of a dynasty, embodied in the family constellation in the upper part. However, there is no discernible hierarchy within the two groups other than proximity to the ruler. It is Otto alone who holds the entire pictorial space together in perspective. But his charisma is not individual, his traits appear stereotyped and impersonal: an emperor from the catalogue.