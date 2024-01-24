Exhibitions | HS and IS cartoonist criticizes right-wing radicals: Oki Räisänen's work is now relevant

The “Buttons Opposite” exhibition opening at the Merkki Museum sheds light on Oki Räisänen's work in the 1930s.

Museum of Media and archive Merki's first changing exhibition Buttons facing each other – 1930s through the eyes of cartoonist Oki Räisänen opens to the public on Thursday, January 25.

Ok Räisänen (1886–1950) became a cartoonist for Helsingin Sanomat in 1932. He had studied at the drawing school of the Finnish Art Association 1904–1907. Before Helsingin Sanom, Räisänen was a cartoonist in Maakansa magazine from 1930 to 1932.

Buttons opposite -exhibition sheds light on the 1930s, when political extremists threatened the Finnish people's power. The times were favorable for political satire, jokes and caricatures. The object of Räisänen's and HS's criticism was especially the follower of the right-wing radical Lapua movement, Isänmaallinen Kansanliike, the exhibit's announcement says.

The exhibition was scripted by a Merkki Museum researcher Janne Ridanpää and collection manager Johanna Mieto.

“The exhibition is especially relevant at the time of the presidential election. Elections also heated up the political debate in the 1930s, and extremists tried to undermine democracy with election interference,” says Janne Ridanpää in the press release.

Daily cartoon established itself as part of the newspaper under Oki Räisänen. He produced thousands of illustrations for Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanom.

Along with politics, Savolan's folk life and humor were visible in the topic area. Räisänen was born in Iisalmi.

Buttons opposite has been compiled from Merki's archive's own collections. Räisänen's collection of over 5,500 original drawings was digitized in 2022. The material can be viewed in Merki's electronic archive.

“Räisänen's drawing collection is a culturally historically valuable and well-preserved collection of political cartoons,” says Johanna Mieto.

The exhibition opens to the public on Science Night on January 25, when Merki organizes a political satirical Politics and banter event.

Buttons facing each other can be seen at Merki until March 24, 2024.