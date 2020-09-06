Meet on the Niemeyer house on Friday September 11 at 8:30 p.m. It’s a key second of this weekend, the opening of the exhibition “Jour de fête”, which traces the journey of ‘a vigorous and legendary nonagenarian parading yearly the second weekend of September. Contemplatives will discover their account in a cosmic journey, an exhibition round house which takes place within the seventieth version of Jeune Création and which is able to provide an initiatory journey titled “In being” in 4 locations as completely different because the inventive identities represented. , and this from September 12 to 26. The Arte exhibition “Trois Heures”, a chimerical graphic novel by Mana Neyestani which tells of his troublesome refugee standing in France after leaving Iran, might be introduced at La Bellevilloise. The Kilowatt hosts the exhibition “Independence in Africa” and the Web platform of the Fête de l’Humanité will can help you entry two exhibitions, the primary in partnership with the INA “They marked the pageant”, and the second “Those that preserve the Pageant of Humanity alive”. . G.
