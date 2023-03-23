The 2023 calendar dedicated to engines is full of events; you go from car races taking place in Italy at the important International Salons held in the world. In this guide dates and places to keep in mind throughout the year, with appointments national and international.

Calendar dates of the most important races in Italy

The first major motoring events of 2023 also concern Italy, which is the protagonist with the events dedicated to historic cars and two appointments with the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. The slopes of Imola on May 21st and of Monza on 3 September in fact, this year too they are hosting a Grand Prix, while in Sardinia the Italian stage of the World Rally Championship WRC. The track of Monza July 9 also hosts the World Endurance WEC.

The F1 Italian GP in Monza takes place on 3 September 2023

Also Rome is the protagonist with the Formula E on the weekend of 15 and 16 July. Not only 4 wheels but also the two with the MotoGP running to Mugello in the race valid for Italian GP (June 11) and from Misano Adriatic for the San Marino GP (September 10).

Exhibitions Calendar 2023

2023 is also rich in International Exhibitions with the highlight in the last months of the year given by the return of the GIMS Geneva Motor Show in Qatar, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it is a return different from the others because the venue is not the usual one Geneva Palexpo, but the one at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

Geneva Motor Show 2023 in Qatar from 5 to 14 October 2023

Even the date is different than usual, with GIMS 2023 taking place from 5 to 14 October 2023, in conjunction with the F1 race in Doha. In 2024, however, the Geneva Motor Show will return to its usual European format, in the second half of February.

Going back to 2023, another big date to keep in mind is that IAA Mobilitywhich in 2021 from Frankfurt has moved to Munich. Since the 1991 edition, the frequency has been biennial, in odd years, alternating with theParis Salon(“Mondial de l’automobile”) which is organized in even years.

MIMO, Milano Milano Monza Motor Show, from 15 to 18 June 2023

In Italy, instead, eyes focused on MIMO, Milan Milan Monza Motor Showwith the open-air exhibition in the center of the Lombard capital, from 15 to 18 June 2023.

EVENT DATE PLACE Retroclassic Stuttgart 23-26 March 2023 Stuttgart (DE) Valleys and mists March 24-26, 2023 Ferrara Millennium Expo April 1-2, 2023 Rome New York Salon 7-16 April 2023 New York (US) Techno Classica Essen 12-16 April 2023 Essen (DE) Upper Adriatic Vintage Motors April 22, 2023 Pordenone MittelEuropean Race 12-14 May 2023 Trieste Cavallino Classic Modena 12-14 May 2023 Modena Motor Valley Fest 11-14 May 2023 Modena Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este 19-21 May 2023 How F1 GP of Emilia Romagna May 21, 2023 Imola WRC Rally Italy Sardinia 1-4 June 2023 Alghero WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans June 10-11 Le Mans (FR) MotoGP GP of Italy June 11, 2023 Mugello 1000 Miles 13-17 June 2023 Brescia Milan Monza Motor Show 15-18 June 2023 Milan Panda Pandino meeting 17-18 June 2023 Pandino Tuning Fest 2023 July 2, 2023 Verona WEC 6 Hours of Monza July 9, 2023 Monza Formula E, E-Prix Rome 15-16 July 2023 Rome Goodwood Festival of Speed 13-16 July 2023 Goodwood (UK) pebble beach August 20, 2023 Pebble Beach (US) F1 Italian GP September 3, 2023 Monza MotoGP GP of San Marino September 10, 2023 Misano Adriatic IAA Mobility 5-10 September 2023 Munich (DE) Goodwood Revival 8-11 September 2023 Goodwood (UK) Dolomeeting Porsche South Tyrol 15-17 September 2023 Bozen Rome Eco Race 16-17 September 2023 Rome GIMS in Qatar 5-14 October 2023 Doha (QA) Targa Florio Classic 12-15 October 2023 Palermo Vintage cars and motorcycles 26-29 October 2023 Bologna SEMA Show 31 October – 3 November 2023 Las Vegas (US) Events calendar 2023, Salons, Gatherings

Meetings Calendar 2023

The 2023 events calendar also contains the dates of the rallies dedicated to fans of tuned carssporting and historical.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este from 19 to 21 May 2023

Some of these also take place at events dedicated to the classic passion, such as the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este (May 21), Tuning Fest 2023 (July 2) and Vintage cars and motorbikes (October 29), which moves from Padua to Bologna in 2023. As for the classic passion to keep in mind also the unmissable appointment with the 1000 Miles (June 13-17) and the Targa Florio Classic (October 12-15).

