The 2023 calendar dedicated to engines is full of events; you go from car races taking place in Italy at the important International Salons held in the world. In this guide dates and places to keep in mind throughout the year, with appointments national and international.
Calendar dates of the most important races in Italy
The first major motoring events of 2023 also concern Italy, which is the protagonist with the events dedicated to historic cars and two appointments with the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. The slopes of Imola on May 21st and of Monza on 3 September in fact, this year too they are hosting a Grand Prix, while in Sardinia the Italian stage of the World Rally Championship WRC. The track of Monza July 9 also hosts the World Endurance WEC.
Also Rome is the protagonist with the Formula E on the weekend of 15 and 16 July. Not only 4 wheels but also the two with the MotoGP running to Mugello in the race valid for Italian GP (June 11) and from Misano Adriatic for the San Marino GP (September 10).
Exhibitions Calendar 2023
2023 is also rich in International Exhibitions with the highlight in the last months of the year given by the return of the GIMS Geneva Motor Show in Qatar, after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. However, it is a return different from the others because the venue is not the usual one Geneva Palexpo, but the one at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.
Even the date is different than usual, with GIMS 2023 taking place from 5 to 14 October 2023, in conjunction with the F1 race in Doha. In 2024, however, the Geneva Motor Show will return to its usual European format, in the second half of February.
Going back to 2023, another big date to keep in mind is that IAA Mobilitywhich in 2021 from Frankfurt has moved to Munich. Since the 1991 edition, the frequency has been biennial, in odd years, alternating with theParis Salon(“Mondial de l’automobile”) which is organized in even years.
In Italy, instead, eyes focused on MIMO, Milan Milan Monza Motor Showwith the open-air exhibition in the center of the Lombard capital, from 15 to 18 June 2023.
Exhibitions, Events, Meetings most important dates 2023
|EVENT
|DATE
|PLACE
|Retroclassic Stuttgart
|23-26 March 2023
|Stuttgart (DE)
|Valleys and mists
|March 24-26, 2023
|Ferrara
|Millennium Expo
|April 1-2, 2023
|Rome
|New York Salon
|7-16 April 2023
|New York (US)
|Techno Classica Essen
|12-16 April 2023
|Essen (DE)
|Upper Adriatic Vintage Motors
|April 22, 2023
|Pordenone
|MittelEuropean Race
|12-14 May 2023
|Trieste
|Cavallino Classic Modena
|12-14 May 2023
|Modena
|Motor Valley Fest
|11-14 May 2023
|Modena
|Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este
|19-21 May 2023
|How
|F1 GP of Emilia Romagna
|May 21, 2023
|Imola
|WRC Rally Italy Sardinia
|1-4 June 2023
|Alghero
|WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans
|June 10-11
|Le Mans (FR)
|MotoGP GP of Italy
|June 11, 2023
|Mugello
|1000 Miles
|13-17 June 2023
|Brescia
|Milan Monza Motor Show
|15-18 June 2023
|Milan
|Panda Pandino meeting
|17-18 June 2023
|Pandino
|Tuning Fest 2023
|July 2, 2023
|Verona
|WEC 6 Hours of Monza
|July 9, 2023
|Monza
|Formula E, E-Prix Rome
|15-16 July 2023
|Rome
|Goodwood Festival of Speed
|13-16 July 2023
|Goodwood (UK)
|pebble beach
|August 20, 2023
|Pebble Beach (US)
|F1 Italian GP
|September 3, 2023
|Monza
|MotoGP GP of San Marino
|September 10, 2023
|Misano Adriatic
|IAA Mobility
|5-10 September 2023
|Munich (DE)
|Goodwood Revival
|8-11 September 2023
|Goodwood (UK)
|Dolomeeting Porsche South Tyrol
|15-17 September 2023
|Bozen
|Rome Eco Race
|16-17 September 2023
|Rome
|GIMS in Qatar
|5-14 October 2023
|Doha (QA)
|Targa Florio Classic
|12-15 October 2023
|Palermo
|Vintage cars and motorcycles
|26-29 October 2023
|Bologna
|SEMA Show
|31 October – 3 November 2023
|Las Vegas (US)
Meetings Calendar 2023
The 2023 events calendar also contains the dates of the rallies dedicated to fans of tuned carssporting and historical.
Some of these also take place at events dedicated to the classic passion, such as the Concours d’Elegance Villa d’Este (May 21), Tuning Fest 2023 (July 2) and Vintage cars and motorbikes (October 29), which moves from Padua to Bologna in 2023. As for the classic passion to keep in mind also the unmissable appointment with the 1000 Miles (June 13-17) and the Targa Florio Classic (October 12-15).
