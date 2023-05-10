Exhibitions | Artist Kustaa Saksi asked an artificial intelligence what a great landscape is like – the answer inspired the work that reaches up to the ceiling of the museum

In Kustaa Saksi’s visually impressive exhibition at the Design Museum, migraines, fractals and brainstorming of artificial intelligence are woven from mohair, alpaca and lurex.

Feeling already hits when climbing the last steps of the Design Museum’s stairs: the hanging of the museum’s new exhibition is still in progress, but you can already tell that it’s going to be stunning. Pissing off Saks the glowing colors, textures and brain-teasing motifs of the textile works invite you to embrace them. The temptation to touch the works is almost overwhelming. It’s best to try to keep your hands in your pockets.

Saksi himself walks among the hoists, paint cans and other hanging stilts and seems satisfied. The last works of the exhibition have only been completed a few weeks before the opening. Ideal case and Son of the forest are more than seven meters high and 3.5 meters wide textile works that reach up to the ceiling in the largest hall of the Design Museum.

Acquired for the museum’s collections About the son of the forest you can see a spider weaving its webs, a ribbon-like ornament as well as psychedelic spreading fractal patterns. Immersively soft layers of wool yarn alternate with sparkling sections. The matte surface is created with a rubber thread.

Ideal case -on the other hand, in the huge tapestry of the work, you can recognize a waterfall-like motif, a weeping willow reminiscent of East Asian art, and gnarled Japanese pines, but also fractals and screensaver-like rolling digital patterns that cannot be matched in nature.

The background of the work Ideal fall is influenced by artificial intelligence’s vision of an ideal landscape.

“For this work, I asked an artificial intelligence what an ideal landscape is like,” Kustaa Saksi explains.

It was revealed that the artificial intelligence had a strong aesthetic vision: according to it, an ideal landscape includes, for example, a waterfall. Saksi worked on his own vision of the landscape.

When Saksi works, the drawing may change to digital and the digital image to analog again, sometimes back and forth several times. “The end result is such a hybrid that you don’t really know what it is anymore.”

Kustaa Saksi first became known as a graphic designer and illustrator.

Digital the meeting of the world with mohair, alpaca and silk threads is one of the delicious contrasts of Kustaa Saksi’s exhibition.

Saksi, who lives in Amsterdam with his family, visited the textile museum in Tilburg, where weaving has a long tradition, about ten years ago. Saksi, who was successful first as a graphic designer and then as an illustrator, had been looking for some new element for his work for some time. In Tilburg, he stopped by the Textiel lab, which operates in connection with the museum, where top experts in the field help artists and designers realize their ideas.

The masterful jacquard weavers of Textiel Lab opened a new world for Saks. Although only 12 thread colors were used, the three-dimensionality and richness of the material could be achieved, which cannot be achieved by any other means.

“When I went there with the first proposals, they said no, no, there are too many details, you can’t do something like this,” Saksi recalls. “But after we tried, somehow the work started to succeed.”

Today, the works made with Saks are a source of pride for Textiel lab, which are presented on their website.

Although the jacquard weaving machine does a large part of the work, it requires the work of several people to operate it. Saksi describes the process as intense. The pulse is high and solutions must be made quickly. He is closely involved in the weaving process, solving the problems that arise. Sometimes perhaps unnecessarily closely: While making the latest works, one day the weavers’ measure got full and they marched out, Saksi says and laughs. The situation was rectified by taking champagne as a toast the next time.

“ Saksi is interested in the different tricks the brain can do.

Saxon the works are of interest all over the world. Museum exhibitions are coming to both Norway and Taiwan, and one silkscreen work is in the collections of London’s famous V&A museum.

The London gallerist, on the other hand, sells to wealthy aesthetes not only Saksi’s textile works but also unique furniture, which Saksi makes in cooperation with its trusted carpenters. One can also be seen at the exhibition: made of oak and apple wood Devil– cabinet is designed by Saks, and is decorated with fabric woven from Japanese paper thread.

The cabinet called Hiisi, made of oak and apple wood, was designed by Saks, and is decorated with fabric woven from Japanese paper thread.

In the design field, Saksi’s works are often classified as so-called collectible design – i.e. mostly handmade unique objects that are aesthetically or conceptually ambitious, questioning, for example, the traditional function of a piece of furniture. Collectors are ready to pay up to six-figure sums for them.

In Saks’ works, collectors are attracted not only by their technical skills, but also by their fascinating visual world.

Its roots are – perhaps surprisingly – in the Tiede 2000 magazines of the early 1980s, Saksi reveals. Little Kustaa came across autostereograms for the first time, i.e. images that look like pixel fog, which by staring at long enough, the brain sprained to see the three-dimensional image hidden in them. Since then, he has been interested in the various tricks and pranks the brain can do.

The series First Symptoms makes Kustaa Saksi’s experience with migraines visible.

One of Saks’ series of works deals with hallucinations that appear on the border between sleep and waking. The other has its roots in the visual disturbances associated with migraine with aura. Saksi had his first migraine attack when he was 7 years old. His scenes have always been extremely visual, he says.

Aural migraines can also be thought to be a trick or an effect produced by the brain.

“I wonder if a migraine can, as it were, enable a momentary connection directly to the cerebral cortex – that the patterns I see are, in a way, the code with which we are programmed?”

The visual world of migraine is rich for Saks.

“I try to see its beauty despite all the pain and suffering,” he reflects.

When transferred to a soft textile, it creates an additional layer of meaning.

“In a way, it also brings a touch of comfort.”

Kustaa Saks’ Rajamailla exhibition is open until October.

Kustaa Saksi: Rajamai at the Design Museum (Korkeavuorenkatu 23) until October 15. designmuseum.fi