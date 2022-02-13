In different parts of Brazil, cultural events celebrate the centenary of the Week of Modern Art. In addition to the celebration, the program also helps to tell a little about the history of the week and re-discuss its importance and legacy.

Most of the events are scheduled to take place in São Paulo, the city that hosted the Modern Art Week in February 1922. The São Paulo government, for example, created a website to promote part of the commemorative program that will occupy museums, theaters and other cultural facilities.

Exhibition Once Upon a Modern [1910-1944], curated by researcher Luiz Armando Bagolin and historian Fabrício Reiner, at the Fiesp Cultural Center, Avenida Paulista. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

The city hall of São Paulo promotes the Project 22+100which will bring a series of activities scheduled to take place in the period of 100 days, until May 1st.

THE Tarsila Agendaan initiative that is part of the Modernismo Hoje project, carried out by the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo, also brings together a compilation of exhibitions and events that will take place this year in celebration of the centenary.

But programming is not exclusive to São Paulo. There are events scheduled in Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia, for example.

Check out part of the schedule:

São Paulo

National Ensemble

Curated by Vera Simões, 13 contemporary artists pay tribute to the modernist artists of 22, throughout the month of February. Banners with printed art by these 13 artists print the façade of the Conjunto Nacional, which is located on Avenida Paulista. Each banner honors a modernist artist.

fiesp

Exhibition Once Upon a Modern [1910-1944], curated by researcher Luiz Armando Bagolin and historian Fabrício Reiner, at the Fiesp Cultural Center, Avenida Paulista. – Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

At the Fiesp Cultural Center, located on Avenida Paulista, the exhibition Once Upon a Modern. The exhibition, free of charge and curated by Luiz Armando Bagolin and Fabrício Reiner, brings together diaries, letters, manuscripts, photos and works of artists and intellectuals who were part of several initiatives around the implementation of modern art in Brazil, between the years from 1910 and 1944. The exhibition has more than 300 works and documents and runs until the 29th of May. Among the paintings on display is the yellow man, one of Anita Malfatti’s best known. The painting was in the 1917 exhibition and the 1922 Modern Art Week.

CCBB

In the center of São Paulo, the exhibition is on display Post-Modernism Brazilianity. The show runs until March 7 at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil and features contemporary works by 51 artists such as Tunga, Adriana Varejão and Cildo Meireles, among others. The exhibition draws attention to the various characteristics of contemporary Brazilian art today, whose existence is due, in part, to the legacy of the cultural artistic daring proposed by Modernism. Entrance is free

art gallery

Pinacoteca de SP – Rovena Rosa / Agência Brasil

At the Pinacoteca, the exposure Modernism: highlights of the collection It is on display until December 31st. The exhibition is composed of 134 works by artists linked to modernism and which will be spread across several rooms of the museum. Among the works is the painting Friends, by Di Cavalcanti, which was part of the historical exhibition that opened the Modern Art Week, at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo. The work will also be highlighted. Anthropophagyby Tarsila do Amaral.

Afro Museum

Father Jesuíno do Monte Carmelo in the eyes of Mário de Andrade is the exhibition on display at the Museu Afro Brasil, which brings to the museum 27 works by Father Jesuíno do Monte Carmelo, from churches in the cities of Itu and São Paulo. The research on the paintings of churches and convents in the city of Itu was one of the last ones carried out by Mário de Andrade, one of the great names of Brazilian Modernism. The exhibition can be seen until the 30th of June.

IMS

Out-of-focus modernities: photography and cinema in Brazil is the exhibition that Instituto Moreira Salles is preparing for this year to dialogue with the centenary, presenting two artistic expressions that were left out of the Week: photography and cinema. The exhibition, scheduled for the second semester, should explore the urbanization process that took place in the main Brazilian cities at the time – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Recife, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Salvador and Porto Alegre – during the First Republic (1889-1930). ).

Municipal Theater

Between the 10th and 17th of February, the Municipal will have a special program, which includes presentations by the Municipal Symphony Orchestra, Coral Paulistano, String Quartet and Balé da Cidade, a cycle of meetings, shows, soirees and expeditions and various activities. The program is a celebration of the Modern Art Week, which took place in the same museum 100 years ago.

Latin America Memorial

The Latin America Memorial is a cultural, political and leisure center, inaugurated on March 18, 1989 in the city of São Paulo – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The public visiting the Latin America Memorial will be able to see, on the pilasters of the Darcy Ribeiro Creativity Pavilion, an exhibition of 16 giant caricatures of artists linked to the 22nd movement. The show is curated by Jal, president of the Brazilian Cartoonists Association. Entrance is free.

Bahia

Régis Pacheco Memorial House, in Vitória da Conquista

The multilingual exhibition Conquest art, at the Governador Régis Pacheco Memorial, presents works by 20 artists, from the most varied arts – fine arts, photography, music, theater, literature and dance – and with influences that refer to the modernist movement. Until the 28th of February.

Belo Horizonte

Liberty Palace

The Palácio da Liberdade, in Belo Horizonte, presents the exhibition Modern Cutouts by the artist Alfredo Ceschiatti. The show features works from 1942 to 1969. There are 13 sculptures by Ceschiatti, who is one of the most notable names in Brazilian and world modernism. The exhibition can be viewed for free until March 13.

Rio de Janeiro

Imperial Palace

At Paço Imperial, the public can see, until March 20, the exhibition The Modernist Affirmation – The Landscape and the Carioca Popular in the Banerj Collectionwith more than 120 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures.

Literary Festival of the Periphery

Until February 18, the Museum of Art of Rio (MAR) and the Museum of Afro-Brazilian History and Culture (Muhcab) present the Festa Literária das Periíferas (Flup), which will celebrate black modernism, honoring Lima Barreto, Pixinguinha and Josephine Baker. The program includes concerts, debate tables, performances and dance shows. THE The event’s schedule can be consulted on the internet..

