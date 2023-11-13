Exhibitions | An apartment building that is a forest – The design and architecture museums’ giant exhibition makes you think about gardens differently

12.11. 17:45 | Updated 6:59 am

Should a person to completely rethink his relationship with gardens? What if the garden was designed to please vital pollinators? This point of view is also offered to the viewer in the exhibition that opened to the public at the Design Museum and the Architecture Museum on Friday Garden Futures: designing with nature.

As the name of the exhibition suggests, the focus is firmly on the future. Gardens and the well-being of flora in general are people’s livelihood. French gardener-botanist-writer Gilles Clement (b. 1943) has for example written about “planetary gardens”, the central idea of ​​which is that the role of man should not (anymore) be understood as the boss of the flora but as part of a larger whole.

Landscape architect Céline Baumann’s (b. 1984) vision of “green democracy”, where the flora is taken into account in decision-making. More and more designers, planners and nature conservationists are suggesting that the relationship between man and nature should be looked at in a new way. – The work has been included in the Royal Academy of Arts exhibition What is Radical Today (London, 2019).

“A garden is often thought of as a private space, but it’s actually very political,” basically Viviane Stappmanns At the Design Museum on Thursday, when the exhibition was presented to the media. As a representative of the Vitra Design Museum, Stappmanns is one of the curators of the international part of the exhibition.

Fact Garden Futures came to Helsinki from Switzerland The Garden Futures exhibition is on display at the same time in the Design Museum on Korkeavuorenkatu and the Architecture Museum on Kasarmikatu until the end of March.

The exhibition is an international touring exhibition produced by the Swiss Vitra Design Museum, the Niuewe Instituut active in Rotterdam, Holland, and the German Wüstenrot Foundation.

Both Helsinki museums have produced their own additions to the whole.

The exhibition is the first collaboration between the Design Museum and the Architecture Museum. The museums are to form a new architecture and design museum in the future.

Politics comes out in many ways, for example with wartime posters: in times of crisis, governments have encouraged citizens to be self-sufficient. It required farming and gardening. A New York artist is also presented in the same room Liz Christy The Green Guerillas movement founded in the 1970s, whose guerilla gardeners used seed bombs as a form of activism. They conquered concrete and asphalt for use, including food production.

See also President of Finland | Sauli Niinistyo is ready to talk to Putin "if there is any benefit from this" Liz Christy in a community garden in New York City in 1970.

You can later make seed bombs yourself in the Piipahduspajai at the Architecture Museum, free of charge and open to everyone.

“ Alongside the doomsday stories offered by the news, the exhibition also offers a number of positive visions.

In addition to the doomsday news served up by the news, the exhibition offers positive visions and realized innovations of artists, designers and landscape architects, which make it possible to improve both natural diversity and people’s quality of life and social justice.

“The connection between the garden and design is also not at all as distant as one might think at first sight,” Stappmanns stated.

Curator Viviane Stappmanns from the Swiss Vitra Design Museum presented the exhibition on Thursday in Helsinki.

The design museum dozens of projects from different parts of the world are presented in the main hall. There are winter gardens built for apartment building tenants, an advanced Indian sewage treatment system, a Scottish organization converting public land into community gardens, a tree rights manifesto……

In Milan, the balconies of two apartment buildings have been planted with carbon sequestering vegetation as “vertical forests”. The multi-award-winning house duo of hundreds of balconies has been designed by Stefano Boerin Architecture office in 2014 and the plants were chosen by a botanist Laura Gatti.

Bosco Verticale, designed by Stefano Boer in Milan, is a sight to see: the greenery of the apartment building is created by twenty different types of trees and 80 different types of bushes.

Next to it, a huge hand-tufted spatial piece rests as an eye-catcher The Meadow or Meadow. Tufting is a technique that has become more and more popular in Finland as well, which creates a rug-like soft surface. Alexandra Kehayoglou the work allows you to be in the wool meadow. Just take off your shoes.

Kehayoglou’s (b. 1981) work inspired by a Greek island feels soft, but the background is the drastic change of the environment. The 200 wells that operated on the island of Milos have completely changed the landscape. Once a year, however, the country bursts into color when the wildflowers open. Due to climate change, it is difficult to predict how long this will take.

See also Russia | A new exhibition smearing Sweden appeared on the streets of Moscow - HS interviewed Muscovites who saw the exhibition Alexandra Kehayoglou’s Niitty (2023) is a rug-like work made with the tufting technique. You can even rest on it.

From their point of view The breathtakingly rich exhibition is divided into four main themes: Paradise, Garden Policy, The Garden as a Test Field and The World as a Garden.

Dreams and ideals – media installation in the Design Museum rotates a number of images of garden-themed or otherwise garden-related artworks and architectural entities, accompanied by quotes. Among the monastery gardens and other old cultural history, you can see, for example Alvar Aalton Villa Mairea and lightning fast Vita Sackville-Westin (1892–1962) Garden at Sissinghurst Castle, England.

Birger Kaipiainen’s (1915–1988) unique ceramic plates were made in the 1960s–1980s. There is a giant violet in the middle, and the familiar Paradise-themed plate on the bottom right.

To complete the Paradise section Birger Kaipiainen (1915–1988) unique ceramics. At the World Exhibition in Montreal 1967, Kaipiainen had an impressive display Sea of ​​violetsand the deep blue blooming giant violet on the museum wall is from the same era, the curator Harry Stone Castle stated. The Finnish sections of the exhibition have been curated by Kivilinna Anna Autio and Ksenia Kaverina. The Italian studio Formafantasma, which collaborated with Designmuseo, is responsible for the exhibition architecture At the Cambio exhibition last year.

“ “My time is just a moment in the life of the garden.”

The Architecture Museum on the side, for starters, you will also come across a moving image on a large screen. Immersive greenery in the November darkness is offered with the garden views of Brazil, China, Japan and Malaysia. We also get to stay with a Dutch garden designer guru Piet Oudolf (b. 1944) in landscapes in different seasons.

Another key Dutch industry influencer is a garden designer Mien Ruys (1904–1999). He sought to democratize gardens by bringing their aesthetics within the reach of the less privileged.

As an addition to Finland, the museum presents not only suburban nature, but also for example Kalle Hammin & by Djamil Kamanger Emigrant gardens: listening to otherness section. The duo invites you to think of plants as world travelers with their own agency and their own voice. A garden of harmful alien species -work finds parallels between unwanted plants and derogatory commentary on immigration.

The writer next door has the same mindset by Jamaica Kincaid (b. 1949) in the section. Kincaid has written extensively about the cultural history of the garden and the meaning of gardening for oneself.

Hammi and Kamanger’s latest project is an environmental work placed in Korppoosi Insect repellentwhich attracts insects.

Yes, insects. British artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg (b. 1982) in his garden plan gives power entirely to pollinators: what would an ideal garden look like from their point of view? He has a goal to create Pollinator Pathworks – about his work “the world’s largest climate-positive work of art”.

Digital print of Pollinator Pathmaker by Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg.

A design tool Pollinator Art can be found online. By entering the necessary information there, the algorithm gives a list of plants for your own cultivation. So far, Finland cannot be found in the country menu, but you can try the system by choosing, for example, Denmark as a location and entering information about soil, light and other conditions. And voila, the virtual garden grows before your eyes – and tells you the names of the plants that are favorable for pollinators. The lovely buzzing of insects accompanies.

With some lucky ones has a transplant garden at its disposal. They are also represented in both museums. Photographer Anni Koponen pictures of transplant gardeners immediately make you long for summer.

The pictures include the owners’ thoughts about their cottages and gardens.

“My time is just a moment in the life of the garden,” says one of them, an artist Anna Retulainen.

Garden Futures: Designing with nature. Design Museum and Architecture Museum, until March 31, 2024.

The source is also the publication Garden Futures, Vitra Design Museum (2023), 228 p.

Correction 13.11. at 6:59 am: Corrected the spelling of Alexandra Kehayoglou’s name in the text.