Exhibitions | A reasonable wire maze attracted a huge audience to Emma

More than 170,000 visitors visited the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in 2022.

Espoo the modern art museum Emma received 170,822 visitors in 2022, the museum says in its press release. The number broke Emma’s visitor record since the opening years of the museum. Emma was opened to the public in October 2006.

The Japanese-born, currently living in Berlin, received the most visitors Chiharu Shiotan (b. 1972) installation Tracing Boundaries – At the extreme limits (2021). The exhibition, which was on display until the end of November 2022, attracted nearly 152,000 museum visitors last year.

The work consisting of 345 kilometers of blood-red thread was prominently displayed on social media as well.

Read more: The Japanese artist, known for his huge installations, used 345 kilometers of thread and woven into the Emma museum a reasonable space that you can step into

Emma’s show year started the world famous French contemporary artist of Daniel Buren Walking in zigzag -exhibition, which also expanded beyond the museum premises with various events and works of art. According to the release, the exhibition was visited almost 59,000 times.

In the interview, Buren (b. 1938) got excited to talk at length about colors. For him, color is essential in art: “Many other elements of the work can be described with words, but color cannot,” Buren stated.

Read more: Three years ago, the Emma Museum already ordered a colorful work from a giant of contemporary art, and now the magnificent labyrinth is ready

Emma’s other exhibitions included a group exhibition presenting the works of 16 international contemporary artists, which is part of the recurring Looking for modern times – concept. The exhibition, which opened in August, continues until January 15.

Tapio Wirkkalan focusing on sculptural production and the sculpturality of his form language Form-exhibition was opened to the public in October and the trade advisor Kyösti Kakkonen showcasing the design and art collection Collection Second exhibition in November. Both have attracted a large audience, according to figures reported by Emma, ​​more than 66,000 and more than 39,000 visitors. In Emma, ​​you can see several exhibitions with the same ticket.

The year that started as the main exhibition in Emma, ​​an influencer of Finnish design can be seen Yrjö Kukkapuron (b. 1933) Magic room-show. It opens at the beginning of March. At the beginning of February, the work that premiered in the Finnish pavilion at the Venice Biennale will be presented Takalan’s cloud a multichannel work Close Watchwhich discusses Takala’s experiences in the security sector.

Read more: Pilvi Takala infiltrated the security company Securitas and got to see the place where the guards’ traumas are released

Kukkapuro’s exhibition is his 90th anniversary exhibition, and alongside the designer’s production, art is brought up as his great inspiration, Emma says on her website. The exhibition includes art, among other things From Airi Snellman-Hännis, Matti from Kujasalo and From Silja Rantase and from Yrjö Kukkapuro’s wife Irmeli from Kukkapuro (1934–2022), who got his spouse interested in graphic art, especially in the 1980s.