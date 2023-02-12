Tickets for the Vermeer exhibition, which opened in the Rijksmuseum on Friday, are now almost sold out. Therefore, new tickets may become available. That is what director Taco Dibbits of the Rijksmuseum said in the television program on Sunday Buitenhof .

In total, about 450,000 tickets went on sale. “The love for Vermeer is huge worldwide,” says Dibbits. According to Dibbits, there has been a rush for tickets in recent days. “It is going very fast.” In three days, the tickets were almost sold out, the director said. “We are now going to do everything we can to make it possible to receive more people. We will see if we can open more evenings, if we can let in just a little more people. But of course it is also a balance, because you want the people who come in to be able to see the paintings properly.”

The popularity is great, said Dibbits, who also said that he spoke to people on Saturday who came to the Netherlands from Australia especially for the exhibition. The director compared the rush for tickets with the rush for tickets at pop concerts. “On the first night so many people tried to get to the site, of course we expected that, but there were still more than we could handle, and then the site was down.” See also Covid-19: New test measures immunity and vaccine protection

Anyone who wants to know whether new maps will become available is best, according to Dibbits the museum’s website keep an eye on.

The Vermeer exhibition, which can be seen until June 4, opened on Friday. Never before have so many works by the 17th-century master been on display: 28 of the approximately 37 paintings have come over from all over the world. There are also seven works that have never been shown in the Netherlands before.

Never before could the public admire so many works by the famous painter Johannes Vermeer: