Exhibition Tips | See these shows this weekend

In this week’s exhibition tour, we are looking for different ways to survive November.

Sound bath There

Timo Viialainen: Pendulum, 2023.

If November has depressed the mood, you can try a kind of sound bath in Sinne. Timo Viialainen the works resonate throughout the body. If they get the pebbles and salt particles moving, maybe they move something stuck in your own body or mind as well?

Timo Viialainen: Seakey (and then I picked up my…) There until December 17. proartibus.fi

Suspended for shorter ones

The works in the Kevälaitumelle exhibition are hung lower than usual for small viewers.

Here is now a theme: another way to spend November is to take a little person to an art exhibition. (If you don’t have your own, you can easily borrow them from friends.) Kindergarteners’ art interpretations are often hilarious and usually better than mine.

The Kevätlaitumelle exhibition, designed with Hami’s children in mind, creates a good setting for encountering art: stocking feet, bright colors, and at the end you can draw on the walls.

Spring pasture, Helsinki Art Museum in Ham until January 14, 2024. hamhelsinki.fi

Flower battle with Forsblom

Emma Helle: The Walking Lake of the Burning Hearts, 2022.

Heikki Marilan Flower paintings and Emma to Helte sprawling ceramics have been released from their own rooms to hang around the entire gallery. In the main hall, there are new paintings by Marila, where bouquets appear as sketches in the background, and the attention-grabbers are lumps of paint that, in addition to flowers, bring to mind ears or, hmm, flattened meringues.

There, Marila’s and Helte’s works seem to talk over each other. The dialogue goes better in the side hall.

Heikki Marila and Emma Helle at Galerie Forsblom until January 7, 2024. galerieforsblom.com

Many kinds of naps

Reija Meriläinen: Crush, 2016,

Although The Tom of Finland exhibition has already ended, “the better queer show” can still see until Sunday. Classic names should be remembered By Nan Gold and Lynda Benglisbut what pleases me the most Reija Meriläinen hypnotic and exhilarating, which has already become a modern classic Crush (2016), in which silicone limbs flatten and explode By Jennifer Paige at a breakneck pace.

Dreamy at Kiasma until November 26. kiasma.fi