Exhibition Tips See these shows this weekend: Cat Mummy, Paper Cuts, Vilho’s Last Week

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 10, 2020
in World
This weekend is a high time to see, for example, HAM’s Vilho Lampi exhibition and Villa Gyllenberg’s esotericists.

Pictures on top of the pictures

Katri Kuparinen glue and cut news and advertising images from magazines together Gustave Dorén images borrowed from graphics. The classic catalog of visual culture literally merges with the contemporary image stream. Complex and multi-level works are amazing in their skill.

Katri Kuparinen: Break 1.11. until Gallery G, taidegraafikot.fi.

The movement of light and water

Grönlund-Nisunen and Franke: Imminence, 2020.­Picture: Jussi Tiainen

Artist duo Grönlund-Nisunen and a Berlin visual artist Ivana Franke transform natural phenomena into art. The Anhava Joint Exhibition finds poetry about the movement of water, the fragility of glass and the reflections of light. Literally and figuratively, the sensitive exhibition makes you walk around the gallery carefully and holding your breath.

Grönlund-Nisunen & Ivana Franke: Imminence 25.10. up to Galerie in Anhava, anhava.com.

The last week of Vilho Lammi

Vilho Lampi: Self-portrait, 1929.­Picture: Mika Friman

Known as a description of the expanses of Ostrobothnia Vilho Lammen (1898–1936) his career as an artist was short but feverish. Between agricultural works, he managed to paint hundreds of works, which contain both succulent expressionism and a rare novelty in Finnish art. Ham’s great retrospective is still open next week.

Vilho Lampi 18.10. until Ham, hamhelsinki.fi.

A time travel to ancient Egypt

Sarcophagus cover.­Picture: Museum of Egypt

Amos Rex to show a new side of itself the largest ever organized in Finland-Egypt exhibition. The large-scale showcases the culture of ancient Egypt with the power of nearly 400 objects. The second part of the exhibition, compiled from the collections of the Italian Museum Egizio, can be seen at the same time in Kumu, Tallinn.

The splendor of Egypt until March 21, 2021 in Amos Rex, amosrex.fi.

.

