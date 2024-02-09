Exhibition Tips | Four exhibitions worth seeing this weekend

The weekend exhibition tips include four gallery exhibitions, which also include flowers and an erotic vibe.

Minjee Hwang Kim describes making a self-portrait as building a circular train track – it's a continuous loop between artistry and being an object.

His self-portrait project fascinates with its dedication. Wood color is a slow way of working; the artist has been looking at his reflection for a long time. Photographing oneself is a very different project from photographing others; remember the artist can grab a suitable slice and photograph it. Me is a more complicated thing.

Minjee Hwang Kim: We Them Girls at Tm Gallery 18.2. until. painters.fi

Carnal vibes for the weekend

Mari Sunna: Untitled, 2023.

Mari Sunnan the smooth fleshiness of the paintings with their cracks, openings and protrusions always evokes some primitive reaction in me that is difficult to put into words; they fascinate and disturb at the same time.

In the last exhibition, Sunna's semi-abstract figures were even aggressive in their sexuality. Now the atmosphere is more serene, but I still got strange vibrations. Sunna's drawings are also on display for the first time.

Mari Sunna Galerie in Anhava 3.3. until.

anhava.com

The artist loses

Susanne Gottberg: Window, 2023.

Susanne Gottberg has long painted various reflective and transparent subjects, such as water glasses, as a painting challenge for himself.

In the new exhibition, transparency seems to have changed to surfaces that hinder seeing through – translucent curtains and, as it were, dirty window panes, from which the artist taking a selfie is reflected. Sometimes he vanishes completely and all that remains is the easel.

Susanne Gottberg at Galerie Forsblom 18.2. until. galerieforsblom.com

Flower splendor in spring and winter

Lokal's exhibition blooms in many ways.

This one I see the exhibition once a day through the display window, and it makes me happy on Annankatu in February as well. Carpenter Ville Aakulan the flower-shaped furniture is combined with an explosive salon hanging with flower-themed works by artists from the 1940s to the present day.

Florist Lokal 2.3. until. lokalhelsinki.com

Correction on February 9, 2024 at 9:56 p.m.: Lokal is located on Annankatu, not Fredrikinkatu.