On April 16, Moscow hosted the opening ceremony of the “Table and Palette. Artistic Images of Chemical Elements ”by Vladimir artists dedicated to science and art.

The head of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk took part in the event.

“There is a restoration of those traditions that were created by the founding fathers at the Kurchatov Institute and in its House of Culture, which today [известен как] House of Scientists. Academician Alexandrov. Kovalchuk is very glad that today the event is attended by those who stood at the origins then: Ponomarev, Stepnov, Adamov. Those. people who created the glory of the institute, the glory of a cultural action that began and was called a “thaw” and then spread throughout Russia, “he said during a tour of the exhibition for media representatives.

According to Kovalchuk, he is especially pleased with the initiative of the Vladimir-Suzdal Nature Reserve, whose workers have collected exhibits for the exhibition. The director of the institute called the museum one of the best in Russia.

For the participants of the exhibition, the participants of the Symphony Orchestra of the Moscow State Institute of Music named after A.G. Schnittke.

On March 26, Kovalchuk spoke at the opening of the Kikoin readings aimed at popularizing the natural sciences. He noted the scientific successes of the Russians and discussed with the reading participants further steps that need to be taken to keep the “flag of the championship”.