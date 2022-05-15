The exhibition Viver Brasília: An International Perspective, which is on display at the Brasília Museum of Art (MAB), features images made by ambassadors residing in the federal capital, showing the city’s view from different cultures. The initiative is promoted by the Office of International Affairs (EAI), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Creative Economy of the Government of the Federal District (Secec).

The exhibition project started with a tour made in October 2021 with the participation of ten diplomats through monuments and historical points of Brasilia in which they recorded the details that most caught their attention.

The exhibition, which opened on Thursday (12), is promoted by the Office of International Affairs (EAI), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Creative Economy of the Federal District Government (Secec).

The exhibition can be visited for free at the MAB throughout the week from 10 am to 7 pm, with the exception of Tuesdays, when the museum is closed.

* With information from the Brasilia Agency