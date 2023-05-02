Man Ray (1890-1976) was a photographer and he was a surrealist. When he saw the one, take a woman’s naked back, he thought: a violin. That thought led to the photo with his girlfriend Kiki de Montparnasse’s back as an erotic instrument (Le violon d’Ingres, 1924). Explosive and intimate, sexy and funny, a textbook example of surrealism.

At the exhibition Man Ray and fashion in MoMu in Antwerp Le violon d’Ingres can be seen in all its glory, blown up to wall size, accompanied by garments by fashion designers such as Yves Saint-Laurent and Victor & Rolf, who referred to it years later.

But the MoMu does not kick off the exhibition with a photo of Man Ray. He starts with a small installation from 1991 by the Belgian designer Martin Margiela: a clothes hanger that is bent in such a way that it casts a shadow in the shape of a bosom. Margiela is an adept of Man Ray, the ‘American in Paris’ who, since 1921, has been part of the circles around artists such as Marcel Duchamp and Jean Cocteau. Man Ray followed in their surrealistic wake, but he didn’t initially associate that with his work as a fashion photographer. The MoMu shows how he slowly, almost reluctantly, finds out.

Jacket with embroidery by Olivier Theyskens (1999) and ‘La Chevelure’ by Man Ray (1927).

Photos MoMu / Julien Claessens & Thomas Deschamps / Man Ray, private collection, Fondazione Marconi, Milan / © Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023



Surreal

Good fashion is surreal by definition. Fashion designers are chasing the reformulation of the clothed human reality and they are so terrified that there is little to argue against but the brave: ‘not wearable’. As if anyone cares. It is about an answer to the beauty of the body. Preferably the female body, that is the most exciting – see Margiela’s clothes hanger.

Man Ray was well suited to the chic of Paris, who liked to be portrayed by him. Series of photos of staring into the distance comtesses or princesses and so, on a chair or by a window, bear witness to it. Skillful, skilled, nothing special, even Coco Chanel peers a bit beside his lens at a series of portraits that makes you yearn for that one photo of her, fatal with cigarette, hat and pearls, and above all: with one buttock balancing on the tip of a bench. Also from Man Ray.

But before he got there he needed a push and that started with Luisa Casati. That rebellious marquise commissioned Ray for a portrait. It became the famous photo with her huge eyes in triplicate. But, says Ray in his autobiography Illuminate memory, that was not intentional, it was a trick that reality delivered him. His photo lamps caused the fuses to blow. He wanted to stop, Casati wouldn’t accept that. To which he suggested photographing her in natural light. That meant a slow shutter speed and so she had to sit very still. Which Luisa didn’t. He thought: failed, but she didn’t want to hear about it. At her command, he printed the photos. And then he saw this masterful image, in which he recognized a “surreal version of the Medusa.”

It was the beginning of his technical experiments and led to series of mysterious portraits, such as that of artist Meret Oppenheim (who of Le Déjeuner and fourrure, the cup and saucer covered with gazelle fur) with bathing cap. It was the magazine Harper’s Bazaar that Man gave Ray a free hand and a hefty budget. He engaged artists such as Giacometti and Max Ernst and finally appropriated fashion for his own fantasies and obsessions. Thanks to Harper’s he understood that he was sitting on an artistic gold mine with the fashion world.

Obsessive attention

In Antwerp you can see what that did for him, with his photos alongside the actual dresses, coats, suits of fashion celebrities such as Molyneux, Schiaparelli and Chanel – her evening dresses can be admired here in all their cunning beauty. You can see how Ray further developed his look, with obsessive attention to hair, nails, hands, legs, and also how he defended himself against the model. He represented her as a mannequin, even replaced her with such dolls.

Man Ray, ‘Tête de femme vue en plongée’ (1930).

Private collection, Courtesy Fondazione Marconi, Milan © Man Ray 2015 Trust / Sabam Belgium 2023



Hanging next to Luisa Casati’s crucial three-eyes portrait is its contemporary echo captured by photographer Paolo Roversi. More than a photograph, this is an installation on paper, modeled by actress Tilda Swinton. Roversi posits Swinton as the contemporary surrealist phenomenon. Swinton regularly works with artists who benefit from her dedication. But it is much more than a chameleon projection screen. If she embraces their ideas, she actively participates in them and fleshes them out. Just like Kiki de Montparnasse did for Man Ray, and where Ray came into his own.

Man Ray opened doors. His creations have been imitated and expanded. The exhibition does justice to that too, with designs by Martin Margiela (adorable dresses in the sleek black and white of Ray’s photography), with the photos of followers such as Guy Bourdin, and by the Dutch photographer Paul Kooiker, who especially. He turned into Man Ray’s path and continued on. He became more than an imitator, he is a completely original successor. He works for major fashion brands with photos that go beyond fashion, but not beyond his oeuvre. He picks up fashion, feeds it to the lions of his imagination and photographs.

Fashion photography Man Ray and fashion is until 12/8 in the MoMu (FashionMuseum), Antwerp. Information: momu.be ●●●●●