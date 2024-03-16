Exhibition review | Was it an artist or an excavator, asks a visitor to Emma's new exhibition

Monica Sosnowska's exhibition at Emma presents a sculptor whose materials can be found at demolition sites.

Sculpture

Monika Sosnowska: An Order Apart 15.12. until the Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Emma (Ahertajantie 5, Tapiola). Tue, Sat–Sun 11–17, Wed–Fri 11–19.

Flexible a spectacular red ribbon climbs along the walls and makes daring loops and dives as if guided by an aerobatic pilot. The chain of spirals extending to three walls is by a Polish sculptor Monika Sosnowska (b. 1972) sculpture completed in 2016 Railingwhich he has adapted to the pure white and bright exhibition space of the Emma Museum.

A closer look reveals that it is a real steel railing, which in its previous life and in a different shape supported passers-by in the stairwell of a suburban apartment building that was perhaps completed in the 1960s and then demolished. Sosnowska has picked up the entire railing and folded it into a seemingly fast-paced work that seems to negate the weight of its material.

“ An excavator can hardly make such twisted and broken shapes even by accident.

Construction waste recycling unites all the works in the exhibition, some of which look as if Sosnowska had collected them as they were from the demolition sites of late modernism and was content only to paint the rusted concrete reinforcements black.

Sosnowska says that her sculptures are exactly what they look like, the size of their material and the appearance of the results of everyday work, without references to anything outside of themselves. This is also emphasized by the laconic names of the works: for example, there are two named works in the exhibition Concrete and brushed steel, both from 2023.

Still, Sosnowska's works are hardly pure finds. An excavator can hardly make such twisted and broken shapes even by accident. He knows how to hide his handprints skillfully.

Sosnowska also has the gifts of an alchemist. He makes hard and heavy steel seem light and flexible. A good example of this is the exhibition's largest work, ten meters long Tube (2020). It looks like a paper roll torn open, although its material is a steel sewer pipe.

View of Monika Sosnowska's exhibition, in the foreground the steel sculpture Pipe (2020).

Nicely the whole that sits in the exhibition space gets additional meaning from the fact that it is on display in the WeeGee house.

Aarno Ruusuvuoren the concrete industrial building (1964–74) designed by Sosnowska represents the same era as the materials used in Sosnowska's art.