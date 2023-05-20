Exhibition review | The video shot from the perspective of the teque-teque bird opens Mangrané’s interesting exhibition at Kiasma

Modern art

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané: A Leaf Shapes the Eye 10.9. until (5th floor) and 13.8. until (3rd floor) Kiasma, Mannerheiminaukio 2. Tue–Fri 10–20.30. Sat 10am–6pm, Sun 10am–5pm.

I don’t never seen Kiasma’s fifth floor in this light. The large skylights are opened to the spring sun, but the filters attached to the windows color the entire space sky blue. The exceptions are the small yellow kiosk in the middle of the space, inside which you can squeeze yourself a glass of refreshing orange juice, and the holograms glowing red that seem to make holes in the walls.

“ The floor covered with turquoise plastic grass is bumpy and makes the viewer watch their steps.

Born in Barcelona and lives in Rio de Janeiro Daniel Steegmann Mangrané (b. 1977) is a versatile and insightful conceptual artist. His large installations activate all the senses in a way that combines sight with physical experience; different senses of smell, taste, touch and hearing.

Mangrané both reinforces and destabilizes the conventions of viewing: the floor covered with turquoise plastic grass is bumpy and makes the viewer watch their steps. Quiet flute music activates light strings tuned to a high pitch and causes them to flash like vertical lightning bolts. The exhibition makes the viewer aware of their body and reminds them that experiences, feelings and thinking are connected to what our senses receive.

View of Daniel Steegmann Mangrané's exhibition from the fifth floor of Kiasma.

To the blue several works completed at different times and executed in different ways are scattered throughout the space. Mangrané plays with scale. One work is tiny, another reaches up to the ceiling, and the third is painted on the wall on the spot. Taken together, the experience of all this is as pleasant as a day on a sunny beach or the gentle chords of Bossa Nova.

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané: Elegancia y renuncia, 2011, part of the work.

Although The fifth floor is tempting, you should start watching the exhibition from the fourth floor and from the video, which is just under a minute long Teque-teque (2011), which introduces us to the bird of the same name. However, we don’t see an endangered creature, but the rainforest as a bird jumping from branch to branch might see it. The fast-paced cut of the video is based on the song of a small bird.

“ Nature is not a passive object. It also has the ability to perceive, feel and react.

Mangrané’s relationship with nature is one of Mangrané’s central themes, which he approaches in numerous different ways, starting with watercolors and collages. The starting point is often a dualistic arrangement of opposites, which he tries to break or mix, such as by basing his works on the song of a bird or the geometry of the movements of an insect, as in the work Ghost crickets (2012).

Mangrané criticizes the way humans objectify nature without understanding that life on earth is based on complex interdependence and coexistence instead of opposites. The Brazilian rainforests, which are important to him, have taught him that nature is not a passive object. It also has the ability to perceive, feel and react.

The most impressive works of the exhibition are Crazy idea (2020), a series of photographs mixing animals and plants and a philosopher Juliana Fausto prepared serious texts. The multi-level and topical work opens up perspectives on the restoration of nature through feral pets that have been released into the wild and have become a problem in Brazil.

The work also includes a story about the Tijuca National Park, which the Emperor of Brazil Pedro II ordered to be established in 1861 on the site of the coffee and sugar plantations that previously existed in the area. One hundred years later, the initially artificial forest was declared a nature reserve.