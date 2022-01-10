Exhibition review The exhibition at the Artsi Museum in Vantaa presents Finnish performance art from the beginning of the 21st century to the present day – works are also on display at Tiktok

The group exhibition features performance events as well as works that are like porous gestures.

Porous gesture 23.1. until Vantaa Art Museum Arts

Porous gesture is a poetic and descriptive name for a performance exhibition at the Vantaa Art Museum Arts. In addition to performance events, the group exhibition consists of works that are essentially like porous gestures or reminiscent of those gestures.

In collaboration with the University of the Arts Helsinki Live Art and Performance Studies The ensemble implemented with the (LAPS) master’s program examines performance art in Finland from the beginning of the 21st century to the present day.

Porous gesture offers both questions and suggestions on what a performance is and how to organize a performance exhibition that lasts beyond the time of the works.

In Leena Kela’s Rest of Time (2021), the stone plays a big role.

Leena Kelan Rest of Time in the video essay (2021), however, the timeline is even longer: it looks at the perception of time through stone. Man modifies his environment by moving huge amounts of stone, but the entire time of human existence is insignificant on the scale of stone. The video reveals gentler ways to face the stone: how does the earth feel on the rock, stroke its surface, or engrave letters on it?

Many of the works in the exhibition leave room for overlapping things or gaps. Essi Kausalainen A satin muskrat travels in an unknown landscape (2021) consists of a performance and installation seen in November. The latter appears in the space as a relaxed setting that hints at future or past events. Rope ladders await the climber, a soft suit with a slipper on it.

Minerva Juolahti: Distance in vibration, 2021. The work includes sounds of breathing.

Minerva Juolahti Vibrate in the distance The sound world of 2021 includes modified breathing sounds. Sounds vibrate in the air, in the body, and in the audible cubes of wooden houses. As you move around the work, you can look at your own distance to it not only through the sound and the structures that enclose in or out, but also through the shadows reflected on the wall.

Everyday and absurd meet H Ouramon in a work consisting of a performance and an installation Chewing I & II (2021). In the exhibition space, the View-Master and headphones await the viewer. In the opening of the device in front of the eyes, the images change, while the sound in the headphones tells about the Great Wall of China, a stuffed hippopotamus and chewing gum, among other things.

Porosity is also present in the exhibition, with works on display in Myyrmäki Library and the Tiktok application in addition to Arts. The temporal perspective of performance events, in turn, is broadened Antti Ahosen photographs. Ahonen has been filming in Helsinki and elsewhere in Finland for twenty years. Spectacular moments have been recorded in the pictures, and artists are involved Irma Optimistista Mimosa Paleen.