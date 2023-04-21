Exhibition review | The Empathy Machine exhibition tells the animal’s story with great emotion

The stories in Maija Tamme’s exhibition are breathtaking. They are stories of hopes, fears, longing and joy.

Maija Tammi: Empathy machine 27.8. until at the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art (Kaapeliaukio 3). Mon–Fri 11–20, Sat–Sun 11–18.

I notice I live with the stray cricket Lilli a little too much. Lilli is another main character Maija Tammen in the work Hulda and Lilli (2023). In the accompanying video, we see Lilli on the green branches of a cherry tree. Hulda, a Yemeni chameleon looking for a new meal, stalks it a little further.

Why my empathy is on Lill’s side, and not on Hulda’s side, is a controlled coincidence.

Hulda and Lilli -video can be reached by Tammen The Empathy Machine– two different routes in the exhibition.

Depending on whether I choose the corridor leading to the right or the left, I arrive at the video along a path that leads me to identify with either Hulda’s or Lilli’s point of view.

My corridors aim to move my emotions with photographs and texts that tell the story of a cricket or a chameleon.

The Hulda and Lilli video is shown in a cinema-like setting.

The stories are terrifying. They are stories of hopes, fears, longing and joy. About how it feels to reach towards the light as a newly hatched and experience the hot sun for the first time. Or about how, crouching under a leaf, you can hear the day getting quieter towards the night and the ear-splitting chirping fading in the darkness into a raspy rasp.

Hulda and Lilli installation is Maija Tammen The Empathy Machine– the cornerstone of the exhibition. In addition to the large-scale and spectacular work, the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art has a pair of works on motherhood consisting of a video and a photograph Octomom (2021–2023), and a photo triptych Bathing brain (2023).

Maija Tammi: Bathing brain, 2023 (detail of the work). ˙

In the bathing brain are tissues imaged by Tammen in the research laboratory of the University of Helsinki. Tissues resembling the human brain are artificially grown. They look like soft cotton candy-like cumulus clouds floating in the dark against a black background.

From a quiet setting nevertheless, behind the cottony pieces is a sci-fi-sounding theory about Boltzman’s brain. According to it, particles that connect to each other by chance in a vacuum can over time form a complex organism, such as a brain. This brain could even have memories.

What about feelings? Can a brain floating apart from the body feel anything?

The Empathy Machine operate like this. On the one hand, it directly evokes emotions like a siren with the story of Hulda and Lilli, and on the other hand, it brakes emotional reactions by suggesting that, despite possible memories, something primitive, such as a pair of particles, cannot have a human life.

Specially Hulda and Lilli installation underlines our tendency to attribute human qualities to animals. Tammi feasts freely on the tradition of vanitas paintings with photographs in which Hulda and Lilli are depicted in the middle of symbols of life and death.

Is Lilli, posing in an extremely romanticized flower arrangement, the center of her own paradisiacal life, or does it depict the transience of human life, like the thinking of the vanitas painters?

Maija Tammi: Hulda & Lilli, 2023 (detail of the work).

About the Empathy Machine there are no shortage of big questions. An uplifting feeling, even melodramatic, is a virtue in the tradition of telling nature. When watching the video depicting Lilli and Hulda’s life and death struggle, one remembers the large-scale productions of nature documentaries and their sentimentally dramatic orchestral music, and by David Attenborough a voice whose half-whispered, half-enthusiastic narration feels personal and urgent: this story is being told right to me, right now!

Melodrama the music for the background of Lilli and Hulda’s adventure has also realized the power Charles Quevillon, which draws from western films. When Lilli makes her jump from one branch of the cherry tree to another, the electric guitar playing in the background paints a strong picture of the “lone rider” lost in her flock. Would the leap be the decisive moment in Lilli’s story, the leap after which Lilli has either conquered death or is finally hers?