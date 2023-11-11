Exhibition review | The artist shows how the information related to us is trivial, but nevertheless valuable

Pekko Vasantola encapsulates the nature of detached information as a trivial commodity.

Modern art

Pekko Vasantola: For sale: Thoughts 10:26:02–17:12:34, 19.11. until the gallery in Heino (Erottajankatu 9 A 1 b). Wed–Fri 11–17, Sat–Sun 12–16.

If you want to record the best features of a person’s personality, what would tell them better than thoughts?

Pekko Vasantola (b. 1994) in the exhibition For Sale: Thoughts 10:26:02–17:12:34 you can, at least in theory, get a peek into the artist’s inner world.

Vasantola processes his own thoughts as data that can be stored, tabulated, visualized, classified and profiled.

Vasantola has recorded the wandering of his consciousness in the work Thought data (2023). For this, he has retreated to a secluded place and spoken his detached thoughts to a tape recorder. After the recordings, the data is organized in Excel tables by time code and classified according to many variables: whether the mental movements are oriented towards the past, the present or the future, whether they are simple or complex in nature and what kind of feelings or actions are associated with them. Vasantola has engraved the tables with a laser on eight large plasterboards.

“ A machine that records thoughts has not been invented yet, so a tape recorder must be suitable.

Of course, the method of completing the work is not perfect. When speaking, one has to become aware of one’s thoughts, and the more unclear sensations, premonitions and intuitive experiences that affect the world of experience remain unrecorded. But as Vasantola states in the work, a machine that records thoughts has not been invented yet, so the tape recorder must be suitable.

Pekko Vasantola's detached thoughts can be bought engraved on a copper plate. Detail from the work Ajatuskauppa (2023).

What Vasantola then thinks? The considerations seem to revolve mainly around what to focus on at any given time, but what is disturbed by the wandering of the mind.

Thought data in the part “12:30:45–13:14:22 (To be one day in someone else’s body)” the thoughts linger on the stages of the work’s completion process, but already yearning for the future:

12:49:51 This is quite a start

12:49:55 But it doesn’t hurt either

12:49:58 Once I get this done, I can start tapping it into Excel

12:50:02 After that, you can go for brain measurements

Pekka Halonen Having studied at the academy, Turku University of Applied Sciences and Aalto University, Vasantola’s production is focused on portraits based on different data. In 2017, he immortalized his browsing history in granite. After this, he has, among other things, recorded cell samples of his loved ones in small living sculptures and made portraits following the eye movements of his models.

In his works, Vasantola makes observations about the northwest of data, such as how in a world based on social media and users’ browsing history, information related to people is trivial, but still valuable. Vasantola plays with attention in the exhibition Shop of ideas-in the work (2023), where you can buy the artist’s loose thoughts engraved on small copper plates.

The exhibition summarizes the nature of data as a massive amount of information, which, however, does not tell everything essential about its subject. In a self-image trained with thought data (2023) the flow of shadows is combined with the artist’s face. The computer-coded character freely tells the viewer everything that pops into his mind. Being gestureless, unable to reflect and flat in its emotional expression, it describes its actual object only indicatively.