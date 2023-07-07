Exhibition review | Taidehalli’s exhibition deals with the huge time scale of Earth’s history, which is difficult for humans to grasp

The massive video work Geopsyche (2023) is the heart of the Art Gallery’s exhibition.

In Saara Ekström’s sensitive exhibition, we move through time scales of billions of years.

Visual arts

Saara Ekström: Through the storm of time in the eye of the Pacific 27.8. until at Helsinki Art Hall (Nervanderinkatu 3). Open Tues, Thurs, Fri 11am–6pm, Wed 11am–8pm, Sat–Sun 11am–5pm.

Art hall at the top of the stairs, a concrete container full of stones awaits the exhibition visitor. The instructions ask you to choose a stone for the round. I grab a special, orange-hued stone that has been polished to a pleasant roundness over time.

The soft shape of the rock is one way that scales of millions and billions of years are present Saara Ekström in a poetic exhibition. Ekström is looking for ways to experience the so-called “deep time”, i.e. the huge time scale of the earth’s history, which is difficult for humans to grasp or imagine.

For the work Mythopoesis (2023), Saara Ekström traveled to Iceland to photograph an erupting volcano.

In his works, Ekström (b. 1965) uses science and myths to unearth layers of time solidified in nature. At the press conference, Ekström calls his exhibition “prehumanist”: it therefore explores the pre-human antiquity that we walk on and that we also carry in our bodies.

The exhibition the core is formed by a huge three-channel video piece Geopsyche (2023), which can be interpreted as a kind of biography of the earth’s crust. At first, the work lingers in the stalactite caves hidden in the hollows of the earth, then rises to the surface with the lava erupting from the volcanoes, and ends at a time when the bedrock has been ground into soft shapes.

Accompanying the piece by a Polish composer Aleksandra Słyżin the undulating music spreads throughout the exhibition space and creates the impression that the building is breathing. The soundscape is an essential part of the whole: it binds the exhibition into a unified overall work of art, where the works together are more than the sum of their parts.

The works of the sculpture gallery search for the common origin of humans and other organisms. The vasculature of calla lilies that drank contrast resembles human blood vessels in X-ray images. A dream traveling through time -work series (2023) imagines fossils of prehistoric creatures whose shapes borrow from insect cocoons and human anatomy. The series of works was inspired by the primitive muscles found in the hands and feet of humans in the fetal stage, which remind us of the common evolutionary history of humans with reptiles and other organisms.

The work series Grotesque & Arabesque (2005–2023) consists of X-ray images of calla lilies that have drunk contrast.

Along with fossilization and sedimentation, the themes of metamorphosis and the cycle of nature run as a thematic thread in the exhibition. Mutabor– series consists of photographs in which the same clay pot constantly takes on a new, organic shape. Secret Kingdoms -video piece records the growth and withering of mushrooms, and Imitation-photo series (2019) envisions the evolution of the future, where organic and synthetic material begin to merge with each other.

Works made with several different materials and tools are united by Ekström’s elegant visual language, which shows a fascination with Japanese aesthetics and the graininess of old films. Although the style is light, the atmosphere of the exhibition is characterized by a special heaviness, almost as if you could feel the weight of time in your body.

At the end of the round, I throw the stone back into the pile. The stone has become warm in my hand, and a yellowish dust has come off it. In the time perspective of the stone, our meeting is hardly even a blink of an eye.