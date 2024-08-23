Exhibition review | Martti Aiha’s memorial exhibition presents a great sculptor – but where is Ruoholahti’s Rumba sculpture?

Exhibition review|The sculptor, who died last year, did not get to see the Rumba sculpture restored. The new exhibition tells where Rumba was born.

Sculpture

Martti Aiha: One culture 6.10. until at Kohta (Slaughterhouse, Työpajankatu 2). Tue–Fri 12–18, Sat–Sun 12–16.

Sculptor Martti Yes (1952–2023) is probably his best-known work Rumba (1992).

Sculpture was moved to storage due to the construction work that started in the area a few years ago, but according to current information, will be back in place in November. It’s a good thing, because it is one of Finland’s most beautiful public works and it fit into its challenging place like a hand in a glove. It did not settle for the role of decoration, but took over the place.

It remains to be seen how the approximately 15-meter-tall giant suits its renewed environment. While waiting for that, you should head to Kalasatama: Aiha’s memorial exhibition is on display in the Kohta art hall. Its central works are wooden Rumba miniature model (1992), from which you can already sense the soaring dynamics of the final aluminum sculpture. At the same time, it becomes clear how naturally the work is connected to the rest of the artist’s production.

View from Martti Aiha’s exhibition. On the floor, the mahogany sculpture One Sun, 1987–88, on the right Mind and Knowledge, 1990, pine and mahogany.

Really the breakthrough coincided with the effervescence of postmodernism in the early 1980s. His early installations were remembered as original steps towards a new pictorial way of thinking, where sculptures and reliefs without stands have an active relationship with the architecture of the exhibition space.

It also quickly became apparent that Aiha was a skilled craftsman who knew how to turn the properties of almost any material and method to her advantage. In the exhibition, examples of this are bent from thin bamboo slats Tower of Babel (1981–82) and an aluminum sculpture (2021–22) that continued the tower theme, but remained unfinished.

The real show of strength of the exhibition, however, is the work entitled Mind and Knowledge (1990). The flame patterns bursting all over the large pine surface have been executed with skill that will convince even the last doubter. The work is based on the same ornamental imagery as Rumba and dominating the exhibition space One sun (1987–88), but is much more complicated than these.

Really it says a lot about art that these decades-old works don’t seem to have lost any of their original charm or power. On the contrary, they feel fresh, as if they were finished yesterday.

However, something has changed. Now you can see more clearly how sharply Aiha renounced figurative sculpture and how much her art is related to the avant-garde of the early 20th century, although more in its critical spirit than in its form. The ideological connections to, for example, futurism, dadaism and surrealism are most clearly visible in his drawings.

Aiha drew a lot and constantly, but her drawings are not sketches or preliminary works for sculptures. Some are pictorial undergrowth, notepads and developing ideas. The second, more significant part consists of large and obviously large-scale charcoal drawings completed in the 2020s, which are like bubbling rapids of hundreds of intertwined details. They are now on display for the first time.