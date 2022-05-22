Exhibition review Kaisa and Christoffer Leka’s sympathetic cartoon exhibition breathes a Moomin-like adventure

Kaisa and Christoffer Leka, who were awarded the Graphic Designer of the Year, will present their skills in a more extensive way in the My Own Path exhibition.

Kaisa and Christoffer Leka: On their own path. Design Museum (Korkeavuorenkatu 23) 29.5. until. Tue 11–20, Wed – Sun 11–18.

Kaisa and Christoffer Lekan On my own path is the first Finnish comic book exhibition at the Helsinki Museum in ten years. The exhibition at the Design Museum presents the work of a couple of artists who have received the Graphic Designer of the Year award from the Grafia organization.

Kaisa Leka known as a cartoonist. For those merits, he received the Finnish Comic Society’s Wooden Head Hat Award in 2012. The Graphic Designer of the Year award also highlights Christoffer Lekan, who has often been overshadowed by his wife.

It was Christoffer Leka who designed the original and handsome layouts of the joint books – and made them impressive works of art. Over the years, he has also become increasingly involved in screenwriting.

Comics are not at their most natural when read from the gallery walls. That is the eternal problem of exhibitions in the field. There are cartoons on the walls in the Lekos exhibition – as it should be – but they are a small part of it.

Everything else in the exhibition throws aside the problem of comic book exhibitions and reveals Lekek’s creativity and versatility in graphic design beyond books.

Those characters and others familiar from the books will appear in the exhibition as cardboard figures. Storytelling introductory texts usually run as a dialogue between the Lekos. It all already gives a vivid impression.

The rich artefacts with which the exhibition is staged attract special attention. Often, slightly weird items mostly have a clear connection to books.

Hindu mythology dealing with Time After Time (2014) features a big old gramophone. Place of Death books (2015) are loaded on a rough coffin. Imperfect (2017) consists of old postcards sent by Lekek from America hanging from threads.

Many of Leko’s books are travelogues of the continental crossings they have done with muscle power, bicycles, and canoes. It shows in many ways. In one corner is a bicycle and in the middle of the hall is a replica of an authentic Eskimo kayak guarded by a stuffed seagull.

Most of the items are from yesterday. It brings a glimpse into the history of the design of everyday objects, which of course fits in very well with the Design Museum.

The bugs are designed their exhibitions, but they have had access to the museum’s large machinery. A large crowd of people has taken part in the making. It’s a rare luxury in comics.

Diving into the exhibition is almost like a trip. Its sympathetic adventurous spirit brings to mind the stories of the Moomins. The comics in Leko are made for adults, but the exhibition is also suitable for children.