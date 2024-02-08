Exhibition review | In Kaarina Kaikkonen's exhibition, every collar and cuff has a meaning

Kaarina Kaikkonen's touching works are created from recycled clothes. Although he is often classified as a sculptor, his works also have a clear connection to the art of painting.

Visual arts

Kaarina Kaikkonen: Tears wiped for you 18.2. until at Galerie Forsblom (Yrjönkatu 22). Tue–Fri 11–18, Sat–Sun 12–16.

Kaarina Kaikkonen (b. 1952) is known for his large, urban space-shaping installations, the main material of which are men's shirts and jackets. The installations, which Kaikkonen has made dozens of in different parts of the world, are created from materials acquired on site. They are also communal. The original owners of the clothes are often part of the audience of the works and are proud of their part.

In addition to site-specific installations, Kaikkonen transforms old clothes into smaller-sized and object-oriented works, such as the exhibition currently on display at Galerie Forsblom. While the large installations blowing in the wind impress with their size and the number of clothing items, the smaller ones speak with their details. The viewer can get close. Every pleat, every collar and cuff is meaningful.

At the same time, the viewing experience changes from a collective spectacle to a personal encounter. The recurring themes of Kaikkone's art, which are often related to sadness, loss and longing, rise to the surface. But he has not forgotten the joy. This is exemplified by possibly the best work in the exhibition, rich and fresh Longing for a wild rose (2024).

Kaikkonen is defined as a sculptor, but he graduated as a painter from the School of the Finnish Academy of Arts in 1983. As this exhibition also quickly shows, he has not left behind his desire to be a painter. The works are more or less two-dimensional and can be viewed directly from the front. In addition, he gives color and value a prominent role.

The exhibition consists of new works, but also looks back. They resemble black orchids cut from women's high heels Queen of the Night -works (2007–2024) are already familiar from a couple of decades ago. Mixed media relief I am the forest I am looking for (2022) also seems to refer far back, to the kraft paper sculptures of the late 1980s.

Kaarina Kaikkonen: from the series Queen of the Night, 2007, mixed media.

References to Kaikonen's past do not bother me, rather the opposite. While they add depth to the exhibition, they show how solid the form and content of his art are, and how well it stands the test of time.