Exhibition review Artists took the place of civet cats and ate 927 coffee beans: The experience was uncomfortable, but the result could be the most expensive beans in the world

Harrie Liveart 29.5. until in the Forum Box (Ruoholahdenranta 3 a). Tue – Sun 12–17.

Performance performance The exhibition bearing the name of Harrie Liveart in the Forum Box contains potentially interesting works: Harrie Liveart or Sea City (b. 1982) and Saija Kassinen (b. 1983) have conducted a multi-year artistic study in which they study clean water practices in toilet infrastructure.

When looking at the toilet seats installed in the Forum Box, the connections are sought Marcel Duchampin to the urinal Fountain (1917); avant-garde’s classic work showed that whatever is art is properly contextualized.

Harrie Liveart has updated the idea of ​​a porcelain urinal with a sheer dose of artistic research and researcher-artist collaboration.

A total of nineteen works have been installed in the exhibition, each of which is based on a thorough research process.

When touring the Forum Box, you can take part in a work reminiscent of an outdoor hood Comfort facility (2022) and listen to gastronomic conversations while enjoying the gallery toilet. The backdrop for the show is lorisee Ann Rosénin and Sten-Olof Hellström sound work H2O (2022).

A rather impressive effort is the ensemble erected in the gallery Monttu, in which Harrie Liveart utilizes the principles of performance art from the artist’s body as a means of research.

Harrie Liveart: Coffee H. Liveart, 2019–2022.

The work the starting point is civet coffee, which is made by feeding coffee beans to civet cats. Beans that pass through the digestive system of cats are luxury products that can cost as much as 240 euros per kilogram.

For the work, Kassinen and Linna settled in the position of civet cats and ate 927 Papua in four days. The results of the experiment were reported in the form of a scientific article in collaboration with anthrozoologist Jes Hooper.

Combining animal ethics and avant-garde performance art, the project is artistic research at its best: serious, surprising, unique and impressive at the same time.

The article on display in the exhibition space shows how eating beans causes mental and physical symptoms that included abdominal cramps, headaches, restlessness, anxiety, and palpitations.

Thought-provoking is the research team’s observation how mixing an animal’s digestion with coffee beans is a kind of physical restriction. The abdomen is difficult to move.

After reading the article, he looks with new eyes at the “most expensive” coffee beans placed under the glass cube, i.e. the artesan coffee Coffee H. Liveart (2019–2022).

Luxury arises from discomfort. It remains to be seen whether the price of the beans to be auctioned during the show will climb to or even past the price per kilo of civet coffee.