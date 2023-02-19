Sunday, February 19, 2023
Exhibition review | An exhibition like this will never be seen again: the Vermeer exhibition has become an incredible phenomenon in the world

February 19, 2023
The Vermeer exhibition is expected to be crowded. The picture shows visitors to the exhibition examining the painting The Lady and the Chambermaid (1667/68), which has been loaned from the Frick collection in New York. Picture: Koen Van Weel / AFP

Culture|Exhibition review

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam brought together almost all of Johannes Vermeer’s works. The result is one of the most significant art exhibitions of all time.

Amsterdam

The art of painting

Vermeer 4.6. until at the Rijksmuseum (Museumstraat 1, Amsterdam).

One seeing a masterpiece can be overwhelming, but when there are about 30 of them side by side, the experience is almost religious.

Such an experience is now offered at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which has gathered together one of the most famous masters of Western art, the Dutch Johannes Vermeer (1632–1675) almost the entire production. Of Vermeer’s less than 40 known works, 28 have been brought to the museum. This is the largest Vermeer exhibition ever organized.

