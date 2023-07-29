Et was like the war had returned. In January 1923, five French divisions and several Belgian units occupied the Ruhr area. The former wartime enemies of the German Empire moved into the industrial heart of the Weimar Republic with infantry, cavalry, tanks, bicycle units and several units equipped with machine guns. On the cover of its January 20, 1923 edition, the “Schweizer Illustrierte Zeitung” carried a photo showing a French tank in Essen city center. He is surrounded by soldiers, one of whom is leaning casually against the behemoth, both hands on the metal, almost as if to hug the tank.

About 130 people lost their lives during the occupation of the Ruhr. They were shot or fell victim to accidents or attacks. Albert Leo Schlageter, a former nationalist member of the Freikorps, was sentenced to death by a French military court and executed for several bomb attacks. The National Socialists later named Schlageter the “first soldier of the Third Reich” and unleashed a veritable Schlageter cult.

Accidents increased, acts of sabotage were added

The occupation of the Ruhr, which was to last until 1925, hit a powerful but already weakened industrial area that had endured almost a decade of hardship. At least since 1916, according to Heinrich Theodor Grütter in the catalog for the exhibition “Hands off the Ruhr area! The occupation of the Ruhr from 1923 to 1925”, war-related famines prevailed, to which more than 70,000 people fell victim – more than died in the Second World War as a result of bombing raids in the Ruhr area. Grütter, the director of the Ruhr Museum in Essen, speaks of a “permanent exceptional situation” over many years, in which the reparation demands from the French and Belgian sides were felt to be excessive. The occupation, intended to force Germany to pay the reparations agreed upon in the Versailles Treaty, was not unexpected. But it had consequences of unforeseen proportions.



Poster against the occupation of the Ruhr area from 1923

Image: German Historical Museum



After the government had called for passive resistance, mayors and municipal officials who had refused to cooperate with the occupiers were expelled, as were employees of the police, customs, tax authorities and the Reichsbahn, a total of around 140,000 people. Replacing them in the short term was impossible. Above all, the Reichsbahn, which was operated by the French themselves, proved to be an insoluble problem.







The French railway workers who were brought in were overwhelmed by the complicated track system, accidents increased, and acts of sabotage such as the blasting of the Hochfeld Rhine bridge on June 30, 1923, in which nine Belgian soldiers and several civilians were killed, were added. The Hungarian writer Sándor Márai noted in February 1923 during a trip to the Ruhr area: “Abandoned trains stood in the rain at the Essen train station, the French could not handle the complicated system of switches, the coal trains were frozen, the armada of bayoneted Senegalese negroes was faced with the sabotaging Germans Railway workers not finished, only those who grew up there understand the points system at Essen station; I am comforted by the fact that even a switch system can be stronger than power.”

Either defenseless victims or dishonorable traitors

The exhibition in the Ruhr Museum sheds light on the political background to the occupation of the Ruhr in six chapters and with over two hundred objects, it describes the everyday life of the population, their impoverishment, which is accelerated dramatically by the hyperinflation that soon sets in, and it tells of the propaganda war waged by both sides carried out with great effort. While the French and Belgians want to present their actions as just, reasonable and in accordance with the Versailles Treaty, the German side often strikes openly nationalistic and racist tones: that since the end of the war around 25,000 so-called “colonial soldiers” from North Africa, Madagascar, Senegal and Vietnam were stationed in the Rhineland was branded as a “black disgrace”.