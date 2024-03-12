WA letter from the general director of the German Hygiene Museum Dresden (DHMD), which was posted in the institution's canteen in September 1990, illustrates how confusing the situation was in the GDR's last weeks. “Due to the predicament that has arisen in recent months, I was forced to terminate the employment of several employees,” it says. In a united Germany from October 4th there will be new regulations. “In order to ensure equal opportunities,” the dismissals were lifted. “This ensures equality for all employees from October 4th.”

However, nothing was certain, on the contrary: the majority of the employees were laid off at the beginning of 1991, the lucrative production of teaching materials, including the worldwide customer list, was sold off to a Hamburg company, and the future of the entire company, which the Dresden entrepreneur and Odol- Inventor Karl August Lingner founded it in 1912.

Nothing was safe anymore

In addition to the personal feeling of powerlessness of many employees, there was also the humiliation when looking into the inner courtyard. “Of course, a lot of things happened very hastily,” describes a contemporary witness. “The inner courtyard was sometimes full of things, from teaching boards to models to moulages that we saved, molds that were all supposed to be thrown away.” The results of years of work, often wrested from the system under the most difficult circumstances, now ended up, often decreed by West German unwinders, on the garbage.

The DHMD is therefore a prototype for many GDR companies in which employees had similar experiences. Many have not forgotten this to this day. The aftereffects can be seen in the success of books like those by Katja Hoyer and Dirk Oschmann, but also in percentage points for the AfD, with which some of its voters want to take revenge on the West.



Socialist chic: contract workers at VEB Herrenmode Dresden, photographed in a long-term documentary study 1986-1990 by Matthias Rietschel

Listening, talking and understanding can be constructive means against feelings such as powerlessness and revenge, because knowledge about life in the GDR is still low, not only in the western part of the country (and still often inversely proportional to judgment), but Even in subsequent generations it was rather poor. The new special exhibition “VEB Museum” aims to counteract both by dealing with the history of the Hygiene Museum in the GDR. “We need a scientifically based and ambiguity-tolerant engagement with the GDR,” also because of the frequent politically instrumentalized memory of the GDR, says museum director Iris Edenheiser, the first East German director since reunification. “According to the motto 'Dig where you stand', we start with ourselves.”







The “Glass Cow” was shown as far away as New Delhi

In the GDR, the DHMD had a triple function as a state institute for health education and exhibition site, as a production and export company for anatomical models and medical teaching and educational materials, and as a clubhouse for events. The curators Sandra Mühlenberend and Susanne Wernsing set up the show along this line and designed it like a factory tour with a walk through the director's office and anteroom, production, shipping, canteen and the former ballroom. Right at the beginning there is a life-size glass cow, as it was first exhibited at the agricultural fair in New Delhi in 1959. It stands for the country's desire for international recognition and for the variety of anatomy products that the company's workshop and factory exported to more than 70 countries, including Germany and the USA. The DHM was therefore a source of foreign currency for the GDR, but also a model company that was presented to delegations from all over the world.