E.t are her eyes that burn themselves into the memory and make us avert our gaze because we can no longer bear her pain.

A pig spies a narrow beam of light in a completely overcrowded stable and looks fearfully into the camera of the photographer Konrad Lozinski. The ears are set up as if there was one last glimmer of hope for the animal to escape its misery.

A cow stands chained to a concrete floor in a dark room, staring down. The right eye is rimmed with blood, the eyelashes are reminiscent of the animal’s once natural beauty. But this cow is battered, exhausted, tortured, the fur is matted and dirty, the snout is sticky. A dairy cow that can no longer donate milk and is now scheduled for slaughter. Her empty, sad gaze, which the photographer Andrew Skowron captured expressively, confronts us with human guilt.

That is one of the strengths of this small exhibition on “Hidden – Animals in the Anthropocene”, which was initiated by the photographer Jo-Anne McArthur and can be seen under the direction of Katharina Mouratidi in the Berlin “Freiraum für Fotografie”: The pictures have a deep effect because it is we who allow this brutal treatment of the animals. Contrary to what its title suggests, the exhibition is only marginally about the Anthropocene. In the small format of the show, this is hardly possible any other way, because the term stands for an entire age in which humans, such as climate change, have become the decisive influencing factor on the earth.









Above all, the images document the keeping and transport of the animals, but also their use for research purposes in animal experiments, for our clothing and in entertainment – for example in a Thai zoo, where an Asian elephant is forced for demonstrations to amuse the audience Swimming in water, as shown in Adam Oswell’s picture. Occasionally, the arrangement of the exhibition confuses facts that require a more differentiated view. So it is a different matter whether a fox is run over by a car (photographed by Aitor Garmendia) or the tail of a screaming piglet is shortened for the pig farm without anesthesia (documented in relentless, hard-to-bear close-ups by Jan van Ijken).

Animals are not a commodity

One thing, however, the show brings us vividly before our eyes: our own actions, almost in automatisms that simply continue as if there were no alternatives. The extent of this brutalization can also be seen in the fishing industry, as in the picture by Adam Dean: Here a dock worker in the Philippines can be seen hitting a huge pile of frozen tuna with a large hammer in order to unload the goods. Thirteen percent of this type of fish, which is so popular as sushi in this country, is already considered overfished. The image of the dock worker, mirroring our greed, is deeply shameful.

In order to recognize the inconceivable suffering of the creature caused by humans, no one has to get into a distorting fanaticism that compares fattening animals with concentration camp inmates or branding every meat eater as a murderer. Much would be gained if animal welfare were not completely forgotten in our consumption habits. They are not a reified commodity that only serves economic growth. They are living beings that we have at our disposal and for which every single consumer bears joint responsibility.

Hidden animals in the Anthropocene can be seen until May 24th at the Berlin f3 – freiraum für fotografie. With accompanying volume, 320 p., 45, -.