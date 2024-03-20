UAmong France's architectural artists of international stature, Paul Andreu (1938 – 2018) takes on an outsider role. Despite his fame, the Bordeaux native, who became a Parisian by choice at an early age, is neither known nor really recognized in the truest sense. To date, no satisfactory monograph has shed light on his life and work, a gap that is now filled by the material-rich catalog for an exhibition in the Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine in Paris. Chief curator Stéphanie Quantin-Biancalani bases her research primarily on conversations with twenty of Andreu's former employees and confidants as well as on searching through the Aéroports de Paris archives.

The architect and engineer was employed by this state-owned company between 1963 and 2002. Neither the head of his own office (he only founded one when he was 65 years old) nor the creator of iconic residential or cultural buildings (a handful of exceptions prove the rule), Andreu does not fit the common image of the star architect.

Organic growth around a rigid axis

Not yet thirty years old, he was entrusted with the construction of one of the most important air ports in Europe: the Aérogare 1, which went into operation in 1974, at the airfield named after Charles de Gaulle in Roissy, northeast of Paris. From the outside, the brutalist concrete discus may be reminiscent of designs by the classicist architects Boullée and Ledoux, but inside it is a child of the post-war boom. A psychosocial survey at the time located the (mixed) feelings of the guests before departure between the poles of strangeness and familiarity, anxiety and anticipation, nostalgia and euphoria. Adrian Frutiger's yellow signage and Joseph-André Motte's serpentine benches in juicy orange (they were replaced in 2004) sought to reduce the corresponding tensions.



Early work: Aérogare 1 at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport still follows the design ideal of brutalism.

:



Image: Paris Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine



In contrast to Aérogare 1, the Aérogare 2, which Andreu built between 1969 and 1995, including the regional train and TGV link, relies on glass transparency and a quasi-organic growth principle: new satellites, modules or halls can be attached to the rigid axle of the road system as required be grown. With the business card of these two contrasting terminals, Andreu built for Aéroports de Paris (ADP) from 1974 on airports in – chronologically – Abu Dhabi, Jakarta, Dakka, Dar es Salaam, Cairo, Nice, Brunei, Conakry, Montpellier, Santiago de Chile, Bordeaux, Manila, Pointe-à-Pitre, Sanya (China), Eldoret (Kenya), Tehran and Dubai.







A high and low point of his international construction work at the end of the 1980s was the competition for the design of the Kansai Airport on an artificial island in the Bay of Osaka. Andreu won the tender with a functional design that layered three levels for domestic flights as well as for international arrivals and departures in a “canyon,” drastically reducing walking distances. But shortly afterwards the client announced an international competition to choose a “design architect”, in which Renzo Piano and Noriaki Okabe won with a lyrical high-tech project.



Paul Andreu during an opening in April 1991

:



Image: Paris Cité de l'architecture et du patrimoine



The episode testifies to the aforementioned lack of recognition for Andreu as an architectural artist. But also from the appreciation that ADP enjoys as an “enabler” of oversized construction projects. Under Andreu's leadership, the state-owned company's four hundred-strong Direction de l'architecture et de l'ingénierie rivaled the largest private Anglo-Saxon engineering firms.