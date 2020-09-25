On September 25, a large-scale exhibition “I, Andy Warhol” opened at the New Tretyakov Gallery on Krymsky Val, dedicated to the work of one of the most famous and expensive contemporary artists – only about 200 works, including the famous “Marilyn” and “Campbell’s Soup Cans”. A separate room is dedicated to Warhol’s collaboration with music labels and bands (The Rolling Stones, The Velvet Underground). The exposition also includes the reconstructed Silver Factory – Warhol’s art studio in New York, which has been active since 1962. The cinema hall will also show documentaries about the artist’s life. What else can be seen at the exhibition – see the AiF.ru gallery.