Exhibition of the bronzes of San Casciano dei Bagni at the MANN in Naples. Sangiuliano: “Italy is a cultural superpower”

“Today we create a very happy marriage between one of the most important archaeological museums in the world and what experts have defined as the greatest archaeological discovery in our territory after the Riace bronzes,” said the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

“The Gods return”, this is the name of the beautiful exhibition inaugurated yesterday by Minister Sangiuliano in “his” Naples. The title is eloquent and engaging and concerns the group of statues and coins that were found in the Etruscan and Roman thermal sanctuary of Bagno Grande in San Casciano dei Bagni (Siena). Other elements were then added to the original group, such as a small praying female figure from the 2nd century BC, on display for the first time after having undergone careful restoration work. Also on display is an interesting find, a sort of “Rosetta Stone”, which contains a bilingual inscription in Etruscan and Latin which is very important for illuminating the mysterious alphabet of that people.

The exhibition is at MANN (National Archaeological Museum of Naples) and will remain there until June 30th.

The museum site that houses it was recently restored for this purpose.

Sangiuliano, in his presentation to the press, then explored the topic in depth:

“We can say that we have a marriage of history: these bronzes refer to the Etruscan era while the Mann refers more to the Greco-Roman era, however it is a return to our tradition and our identity which makes us understand the importance extraordinary of our heritage. It is also a great opportunity for socio-economic development and with this exhibition we offer the many tourists who come to Naples a further opportunity and opportunity.”

Once the Neapolitan exhibition is over, the important archaeological material will be brought back to San Casciano where the ministry has purchased a building specifically for this purpose. the Palazzo dell'Arcipretura, which will be the structure where the bronzes will be housed in a permanent museum for which the minister has already allocated 4.5 million euros. Sangiuliano then issued an invitation to other cities to come forward to host the exhibition until the definitive museum is completed. Turin and Venice have already said they are available in this sense.

Remember the very popular “Exhibition on magazines of the early 1900s” at the Uffizi in Florence, inaugurated last June 15th and which had millions of enthusiastic visitors. A meritorious work that has finally made known in Italy a unique and very important cultural heritage, that of magazines, which has no equal anywhere in the world.

Among other things, the minister is the author of the book “Giuseppe Prezzolini. The conservative anarchist”, lThe most important work in Italy on this great intellectual who founded “La Voce” in 1908, the most prestigious magazine of that time.

Or think of the exhibition on RR Tolkien, the author of “The Lord of the Rings” which took place in Rome at the Gnam (National Gallery of Modern Art) with more than 150 works including photographs, documents, films and cultural reconstructions.

An exhibition on Pier Paolo Pasolini is also planned for next year, to re-evaluate unpublished and little-known aspects of what was nevertheless a great director, writer and poet, as Alberto Moravia said.

