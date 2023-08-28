Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/27/2023 – 17:44

A new exhibition at the Museum of Astronomy and Related Sciences (MAST), in Rio de Janeiro, seeks to retell the history of scientific and technological development in the country using objects. The initiative was made possible with the support of several institutions that donated some pieces, among them the Brazilian Center for Physical Research (CBPF), the National Institute of Technology (INT), the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). But the exhibition also features artifacts that are part of MAST’s own collection. There are around 100 objects that stood out at the time they were produced or along their trajectories.

Open to the public on August 14, the exhibition will be on display for over a year and will receive visitors until September 2024. Admission is free. Mediated visits can be scheduled by schools. According to the director of MAST, Marcio Rangel, the exhibition had been idealized last year to celebrate the bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence from the perspective of scientific development.

Related news:

“We thought of demonstrating to society the role of Brazilian science in the nation’s formation and consolidation process. Show its role in the demarcation of borders, in the construction of railway lines, in the construction of dams, in the structuring of cities and in a set of other processes that were strategic for us to reach the current shape of Brazil, not only from the territorial point of view , but also from other points of view”, he explains.

According to Rangel, the title of the exhibition summarizes the proposal: 200 years of science and technology in Brazil: a look from the artifacts. However, there was no support to get the project off the ground in 2022. The organizers had already given up on taking it forward when the situation changed earlier this year: there was a positive nod from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) and the partnerships began to be articulated.

Among the highlights of the exhibition are two samples that prove the existence of oil on Brazilian soil: they are the oils from Lobato, extracted in the city of Lobato (BA) in 1939. There is also a spyglass that was used in the scientific expedition that demarcated the Plateau Central still in the 19th century, work that later, in the 1960s, made possible the implantation of Brasília.

Marcio Rangel also highlights an instrument made at the request of Emperor Dom Pedro II and which was taken to the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889.

“He wanted to demonstrate that Brazil was not just an agrarian country. He wanted to demonstrate that Brazil was a country that also produced science and this object was awarded. Today it is part of the collection Related news: geology of the MAST”.

The exhibition is divided in two. It begins by addressing the first centenary of the Independence of Brazil, between 1822 and 1922. In the second part, in which the objects refer to the second centenary (between 1922 and 2022), the work of universities is highlighted, which are currently the main responsible for requests of filing patents in the country.

“We developed here a project called Valorization of the Brazilian Scientific and Technological Heritage. We partnered with several Brazilian universities to survey what we could identify as heritage,” says Rangel. According to him, one of the exhibition spaces was formatted taking into account the results of this project.

“We have a set of very interesting objects from the Technological Park of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora. We have a completely national production there that sold various instruments and equipment to Brazilian laboratories. And we also have objects from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. What we show in the exhibition is the role that universities play in the National System of Science and Technology, where today a significant part of research in Brazil is deposited”, adds the director of MAST.

Still in this second part of the exhibition, there is a room entitled Library of Objects. In this space, attention

Related news:

the role of MCTI’s own research institutes, which develop specific and strategic actions for science and technology public policy in Brazil. “They are little known in Brazilian society. we selected ten

Related news:

objects that are in this library. It remains in shadow and then each object narrates its experience in a project, in a research at the institute to which it is linked”.

The visitor’s journey ends in a room that offers a reflection on the influence of traditional knowledge on Brazilian science. The exhibition emphasizes that the scientific knowledge produced in the country dialogued with indigenous and African knowledge.