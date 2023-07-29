In May 1872, when the newly founded National Gallery of Ireland was still building up its foundations, it acquired a painting by Lavinia Fontana, more than three meters wide, from the collection of Prince Jérôme-Napoleon, Napoleon Bonaparte’s nephew and Napoleon III’s cousin, at Christie’s in London , a painter on the threshold between Mannerism and Baroque. The museum believed this canvas to be the first painting by a woman in its inventory, until a pre-existing portrait attributed to the Spaniard Alonso Sánchez Coello was discovered to be by Sofinisba Anguissola, a Contemporary of Fontana, who is now also considered a pioneer among the Old Masters.

Today, as museums and collectors are greedy for works by women artists in the pursuit of gender equality, this is being highlighted. For a century, however, Fontana had received little attention, although she was highly acclaimed during her lifetime and long afterwards. After all, the depiction of the biblical story of the visit of the Queen of Sheba to King Solomon, bought by Dublin, was one of those pictures that were rescued in 1871 from the flames of the Palais Royal, which had been set on fire by the Paris Commune. During the most recent restoration, the removal of layers of varnish and overpainting has revealed numerous details that have allowed for a fascinating reinterpretation, prompting the National Gallery of Ireland to stage its first solo exhibition of Lavinia Fontanas’ work in a quarter of a century.



Dark night piece with the protagonist in mannerist pink: Lavinia Fontana’s “Judith and Holofernes” from around 1595

The young curator Aiofe Brady is not interested in an interpretation colored by feminism or gender studies. Rather, according to the subtitle of the exhibition, she classifies Fontana as a “pioneer and rule-breaker” in the particularly counter-reformation culture of her hometown of Bologna, which was part of the Papal States at the time. Through the mediation of the influential Reformation archbishop and art theorist Gabriele Paleotti, the impulses for the renewal of the Catholic Church emanating from the Council of Trent (as a reaction to the Reformation) had an inspiring effect on women in upper Bolognese society, who, moreover, freed from the constraints of court culture , benefited from the intellectual ambience of the oldest of all university towns. Paleotti, who also promoted Lavinia Fontana, encouraged women to promote the Counter-Reformation through public engagement.

Divided thematically, the exhibition explores Fontana’s groundbreaking development from an assistant in the scholarly environment of her father’s painter’s workshop to a recipient of aristocracy, with the vivid inclusion of objects such as lace and silk damask patterns or a golden marten head (which serves as a fertility symbol in the painting of the visit of the Queen of Sheba). , bourgeois and church orders. In Rome she finally made it to the papal court painter. This did not stop her, again as the first woman, to paint erotic mythologies for the male gaze frowned upon by feminist art historians, including Minerva getting dressed, borrowed from the Galeria Borghese to Dublin. When Fontana died in Rome in 1614 at the age of 62, a dispatch reported the death of an extraordinary painter who was equal to the leading men in her profession.