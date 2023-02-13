Did prehistoric bull-man really exist on Crete? A stunning exhibition at the Ashmolean Museum Oxford is dedicated to the “Labyrinth of Knossos” as a myth and searches for its reality.

Wike the American entrepreneur Victor Kiam, who liked his Remington razor so much that he bought the whole company – or so the advertising slogan goes – Sir Arthur Evans, director of the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford, was so keen on the excavation of the supposed Minos palace at Knossos that he bought the land on which evidence of a larger structure had been found in 1878. The original discoverer was the Cretan merchant and amateur archaeologist Minos Kalokairinos.

Gina Thomas Features correspondent based in London.

Its naming after the legendary son of Zeus and Europa speaks of the lasting effect of the myths and their amalgamation with national identity, which also had an effect on the uncovering of Crete’s Bronze Age center of power, such as the remarkable exhibition “Labyrinth: Knossos, Myth and Reality’ at Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum. She explores the intertwining of legend and history in the search for the labyrinth where King Minos imprisoned the monstrous Minotaur, whom Theseus slew with Ariadne’s thread.