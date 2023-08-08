VFour hundred years ago, Jürgen Ovens was born in Tönning at the mouth of the Eider, who was to become a painter whose talent, cosmopolitanism and diverse artistic connections brought Dutch world class to northern Germany. In remarkable portraits, portraits of rulers and also in drawings, there is an enormous dynamic in the pictorial composition and precise observation of individual facial features, be they of historical persons, allegories, archetypes or angels.

Ovens skillfully combines the concrete human face with an additional “meaning”, for example when he places the Duchess Maria Elisabeth of Schleswig Gottorf with her children in an Arcadian setting (1646) or a courtesan leaning on a balustrade and offering her free cleavage , with the face of a woman who closely resembles his wife Maria Ovens (1655). Ovens positions the singing angel of ambiguous gender in the painting “Allegory of Music” so that he turns over his bare shoulder with his mouth half open to the viewer instead of looking at the sheet of music he is holding up; a living snapshot.