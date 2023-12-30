admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/30/2023 – 12:19

The Museum of Indigenous Cultures, in the capital of São Paulo, has an exhibition Hendu Porã'rã, Listening with the Body open, opportunity to learn more about the Guarani way of life. The exhibition includes drawings, videos, photographs, documents and objects that reflect the culture of these people.

The expression hendu porã'rã is used by the Guarani people to describe “listening with the body”, since the understanding that exists is that the body is the means by which what is in the world is assimilated, and dialogue remains at the center of their experiences. To choose the works and pieces that would make up the exhibition, there was a collective and participatory process. The selection process was co-curated by Sandra Benites, Márcio Vera Mirim, Sônia Ara Mirim and Tamikuã Txihi.

One of the aspects considered fundamental for the Guarani and which appears in the exhibition are dreams. The exhibition also addresses the relationship with foods such as corn and yerba mate, dance and its perception around the concept of time.

The presence of the Guarani is made visible through an installation in the museum, not only through visual resources, but also through sound, such as knowledge transmitted orally and songs from masters. In this context, to have better contact, the public is invited to sit on a bench used in rituals, called a tent'i.

Service

Exhibition Hendu Porã'rã, Listening with the Body

Museum of Indigenous Cultures | Rua Dona Germaine Burchard, 451 – Água Branca

From Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 6pm

On Thursdays, hours extended until 8pm

December 31st: museum open until 1pm

Day 1/1: museum closed

Tickets available at site https://museudasculturasindigenas.org.br/