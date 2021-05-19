E.A paper mache bee sits on the floor somewhere in the basement of the Berliner Kunst-Werke and does not look happy. It is Maya the bee. A yellow puddle of acrylic varnish pours out between her legs, she cannot hold the honey. Maja is incontinent, and that’s how she looks. A few steps further hangs a painted picture with an old man in his death bed, actually more of a male in a cot; a woman in a cape, perhaps a painter’s smock, stands next to it, literally protrudes, looking into the distance and thus into the future. Not triumphant, but self-confident: she is fully in the life of an artist. The walls all around are fingered, smacked, smeared with paint in the wild gesture of an Arnulf Rainer – in a brown that is more or less compellingly reminiscent of feces, especially since a number of blowflies, tinkered with mussels in playful bricolage, are harmless.

Images of a Posthumanist Era?

Between this kind of junk and all sorts of Mediterranean flotsam there is a cast weight for a scale: it is as if it wasn’t already heavy enough, wired with a brick: tired spirits would put it in their pockets and go into the water. The double weight lies next to a wooden box on which a romantic sea idyll with sailing boats unfolds all around. The box, in turn, serves as a base for a fauna made of surreal figurines that have seized Arcadia and may have already ushered in the posthumanist age.

But one artist is still playing with relish with the apocalypse and all the neuralgic prospects that are fanned out in the great hall. There is hardly a topic that Amelie von Wulffen has left out in her oeuvre in recent years: neither the aging society and the loss of her parents, nor the sobering ecological balance sheet or a fundamental disgust for the state of the present. Much of her imagery is colored autobiographically. The woman of advanced age, for example, whom the merciful Pope Benedict XVI. looks so intimately in the eyes while shaking hands, the painter’s mother is in the situation when she was once allowed to meet Joseph Ratzinger in person. The dinner party with the critic Pope Joachim Kaiser, the writer Michael Ende and Russian dissidents actually met once in their parents’ home in Munich. And the battle painting with cavalry that she painted hung over her father’s bed.

Double floor in West German post-war society

Not that you could see all these pointers to the painter’s vita without explanation – it does help if they are told to you, preferably by the artist, who was born in 1966, in an unusually eloquent booklet. The staff in her painting – including Ingeborg Bachmann, Paul Celan, Martin Heidegger (but also John Travolta) – suggests a thoroughly educated middle-class milieu, and how it is staged indicates the moral double floor of West German post-war society down.