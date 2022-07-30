What a display! Remo Evenepoel has today starred in a true show of strength and ambition in the Clásica San Sebastián, thus adding his second victory in the Boulevard. The Belgian from the Quick – Step, always brave in the race, has given a blow in Erlaitz and has forced rivals of the stature of Simon Yates, Daniel Martínez or Jai Hindley to kneel. With an attack 46 kilometers from the finish line, like those of the past, the one from Aalst has ended up pulverizing all the hopes that the favorites had regained after the sinking of Tadej Pogacar in Jaizkibel.

The route of the Clásica San Sebastián usually guarantees excitement and spectacle and today’s was no exception. And it is that since the starting signal the attacks and escape attempts have been a constant. Of course, this time by kilometer 11 the break of the day had already been formed, starring T. Delacroix (IWG), M. Boaro (AST), C. Pedersen (DSM), M. Tusveld (DSM), E. Sanchez (EKP), J. Barrenetxea (CJR), I. Azurmendi (EUS), O. Cabedo (BBH) and F. Grellier (TEN). The nine have ventured in search of glory and have come to accumulate an income of up to 3:11. However, the push of UAE, BikeExchange and Quick-Step behind has allowed the breakaway to be controlled and kept at around two minutes until the halfway point of the stage. After the Alkiza stop, the peloton took advantage of the flat section to dash the hopes of the escapees. This Classic San Sebastián of 2022 was not the most suitable appointment.

pokecar is not



Jaizkibel has once again tested the form of the favourites. A priori, major collapses were not expected, but it has arrived… and from the least expected side. And it is that the great favorite to win the Clásica San Sebastián, Tadej Pogacar, has not been able to keep up with the strong pace imposed by Remo Evenepoel’s lieutenants. The road has passed sentence and despite the fact that at least two of his teammates have tried to re-engage him at the head of the race, the winner of two Tours has said enough. He simply couldn’t.

This has multiplied the chances of victory for those who a priori started as secondary due to the favoritism of Pogacar: Evenepoel, Yates, Thomas… and company. Ion Izagirre suffered worse luck, who fell at an access roundabout to Errenteria and had to abandon the race with a possible dislocated shoulder.

Remco’s moment



The climb to Erlaitz has arrived, an ideal place to sift through the candidates for victory. And with it, the Remco Evenepoel show. Supported by the demanding pace of his teammates, the Belgian has put the rest of the favorites to the test and in view of his discreet response, he has chosen to attack. Without hesitation, without concessions.

Seated, perfectly coupled to his bike and with a very particular pedaling style, Remco’s pace has done a lot of damage and no one has been able to follow his wheel… except for Simon Yates. Although for a short time. Remco Evenepoel, winner of the 2019 edition, has continued to set a demanding pace and has dropped the cyclist from the Bike Exchange, to the point where he already had a 45-second margin at the top. The attack, 46 kilometers from the finish line, seemed reckless but… nothing could be further from the truth.

Award for an exhibition



More than recklessness, Evenepoel’s today was a display of strength, quality and ambition. Of those of before, of those to which modern cycling is so little accustomed. And he has carried it out in full ascent to Murgil, a short pass but that makes a difference with ramps of up to 19%. The Belgian has not accused the harshness and has continued to open a gap on his closest pursuers, Carlos Rodríguez and Pavel Sivakov, unable to cut time despite his collaboration. The 2022 Clásica San Sebastián was neither the time nor the place. Today, the leading role was deserved by a runaway Remco Evenepoel, who has won on the Boulevard de San Sebastián and has starred in an exhibition to remember.