In the USA, in Miami, at the Hard Rock Stadium arena, an exhibition duel between boxer Floyd Mayweather and blogger Logan Paul ended, which ended in a draw. The duel was broadcast live by the TV channel REN TV…

The fight was an eight-round confrontation with legal knockouts.

In the first round, Mayweather did not take active action and looked closely at the blogger’s technique. At the end of the round, Paul forced him to defend himself by attempting a series of punches.

In the second round, Mayweather waited in a defensive position and even smiled, blocking attempts to attack the enemy. At the end of the third round, the eminent boxer made a powerful attack to the body, then Paul missed another strong blow, but held out until the break.

After this round, the initiative completely passed to Mayweather, his attacks became more and more dangerous for Paul, who was losing stamina. However, the blogger endured until the sixth round.

As a result, the fight ended in a draw, which made both participants happy. Paul felt like a triumphant, because he achieved the desired outcome of the battle.

On May 30, ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted to being tempted to fight American boxer Floyd Mayweather.

On May 25, the manager of the Russian fighter Ali Abdel-Aziz said that Nurmagomedov refused to fight with Mayweather for $ 100 million. According to him, the athlete explained the decision by promising his mother not to return to the octagon.