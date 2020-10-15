Exhibition evaluation Young artist of the year Aapo Huhta masterfully captures moments in his photographs when the acquaintance becomes strange – and does not edit or stage anything

Photographic artist Aapo Huhta makes reality look unreal in photography.

Photographic art

Young artist of the year: Aapo Huhta until 8 November 2020 at the Tampere Art Museum (Puutarhakatu 34, Tampere). Tue – Thu 9–17, Fri – Sun 10–18.

Photograph is not an innocent art form. It would be easy to think that pressing the shutter button on the camera captures an immediate, unedited reality on film. This is not the case: we see in the picture what the photographer wants us to see.

Selected Young Artist of the Year Aapo Huhdan (b. 1985) works based on the ability of photography to bend reality. He masterfully captures moments when the familiar becomes strange and reality faltering on the border of untruth like weaving.

The winning exhibition at the Tampere Art Museum creates the impression of an exceptionally strong artistic vision, which Huhta implements both Helsingin Sanomat as a descriptive magazine photographer and as a freelance artist. In Huhta’s work, documentary photography is combined with a conceptual reflection on the possibilities of photography.

Huhta does not stage or edit its images on a computer. Unreal impressions come from carefully selected angles, situational awareness and complete technical control of the film.

Of the year the title of young artist is a continuation of Huhta’s already long maritime list. In 2011, he was elected Young Journalist of the Year. In 2015, he won the title of Young Nordic Photographer of the Year with his series of works Block (2015), who was also a Fotofinlandia candidate the following year. Huhta is also the first Finnish photographer whose works have been exhibited at Stockholm Photography.

Stylistically, Huhta’s works can be found to have similarities with the artists of The Helsinki School group, which are united by a conceptual approach, simplified imagery and dreamy Surrealism. You can also see connections in Huhta’s portraits Esko Männikko, whom Huhta himself calls his idol.

From the series Block, 2014.­

People Huhta’s images often seem lost and powerless. In the victory Blockin the series, faceless costume men roam the gray concrete slabs in reduced New York. Everything is rectangular and the shadows sharp. Instead of traditional tourist images, the big city appears dystopian, Kafka-like and alienating in Huhta’s images.

From the series Omatandango for 2016–2018.­

The best of Huhta’s original artistic sound comes out in the series of images Omatandangole (2019), described by Huhta while living in Namibia. The name of the series means weaving in the language of oshiwambo, and as the name implies, it is difficult to know from the pictures what is true and what is the illusion created by light.

The deserts of Namibia resemble a foreign planet in the pictures, whose dead surface is roasted by two suns. People fidget in the middle of an endless sea of ​​sand, and flash-like images of grasshoppers, moths, and birds accentuate the apocalyptic vibe.

From the series Omatandango for 2016–2018.­

Images resembling houre-induced hooves depict a shift toward personality in Huhta’s production. The series of images detaches itself from depicting objective reality and transforms the deserts of Namibia into images of Huhta’s insane turmoil.

In the new, personality is increasingly present in the works made for the winning exhibition. Through portraits of his family, Huhta once again deals with the uncontrollability of life, which runs as a thematic thread through his production.

In Huhta’s works, the recurring human image is perhaps best condensed into a recent video work Self-Portrait (2020). In a video work titled Self-Portrait, Huhta has portrayed himself swimming, but instead of an artist, the main character has an unknown depth that lurks beneath him. The people in Huhta’s images seem lost in situations they don’t fully control – a bit like the artist flapping on the surface of the water himself.

Due to the corona pandemic, the winning exhibition opened three months later than planned at the Tampere Art Museum. As usual, the exhibition will also be seen at the turn of the year at the Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova Museum in Turku.